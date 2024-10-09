Jeep North Star editions celebrate one million Renegade and Compass sales

The Renegade and Compass have been two of Jeep’s most successful models in recent times and the American firm has bestowed them with a special edition ‘North Star’ –- adding some visual tweaks to go with a more durable interior.

Built to celebrate one million sales of the two models combined in Europe, prices for Renegade North Star start from £32,699 and Compass North Star from £36,605 –- placing them evenly between the entry-level Altitude and higher-spec Summit trim levels. Orders for both North Star cars will open on 10 October. Jeep claims the North Star emerges as a “perfect blend of ruggedness, style, and the essence of the Jeep spirit”.

The two cars get the option of 48V mild-hybrid powertrain or Jeep’s plug-in 4Xe system, - both paired with a 1.3-litre petrol engine. The MHEV serves up 128bhp while the all-wheel drive PHEV produces 237bhp.

The North Star editions introduce ‘high-resistance’ seat upholstery which Jeep claims is up to three times more durable than the standard fabric found in the Altitude trim. The Compass comes with either cloth or vinyl options, while the Renegade is equipped with the just the cloth interior.

There’s a two-tone colour scheme on the North Stars made of a base ‘Technogreen’ metallic paint and black detailing on the bonnet decals, alloy wheels and various trim pieces. This theme extends to the interiors with contrasting stitching on the upholstery and ‘North Star’ imprints in the seats.

As standard the North Stars get a dual-pane sunroof, roof rails, LED fog lights, black logos, North Star badging and tinted windows. The Compass comes with 18-inch alloy wheels while the Renegade is fitted with 17-inch wheels.

