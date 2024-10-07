New Jeep Compass SUV teased ahead of imminent reveal

The all-new Jeep Compass has been teased ahead of its imminent reveal in the coming weeks. Like other models in the brand’s range, the mid-size SUV will be offered with a range of powertrains – including petrol, hybrid and fully electric options.

Based on the same STLA Medium platform as the Peugeot 3008, the new Compass will separate itself from its Stellantis sibling with more conventionally tough and SUV-inspired styling cues – features clearly shown in this early image.

From what we can see, the front end looks to mirror the smaller Jeep Avenger, with what appears to be a similar set of indented headlights and plastic cladding. The squared-off arches are typical Jeep, housing what looks like a set of chunky wheels and tyres.

The company has specifically referred to the new Compass as its “four-wheel-drive mainstream compact SUV” – so we know it’ll be offered as a 4x4, even if base models favour the same front-wheel drive layout as the 3008. Matched to the short overhangs we can see in this picture, the new Compass should boast class-leading off-road ability.

Other notable features that can be deciphered from this picture include the roof rails, the darkened B, C and D-pillars, plus the relatively flat back end, which should boost practicality. In a class that includes family favourites like the Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson, that’s arguably more important than the car’s ability to tackle tough terrain.

Using the 3008 for reference, it’s possible the future Jeep Compass EV could offer a range of 400 miles or more. Hybrid versions will use the familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with mild electrical assistance; a PHEV could also be on the cards.

During an interview, Jeep’s UK managing director Kris Cholmondeley previously hinted that the new Compass would be revealed in November, meaning the car’s unveiling could be a matter of weeks away. Jeep has confirmed production will begin in Italy next year, before expanding to North America in 2026.

