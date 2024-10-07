Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Jeep Compass SUV teased ahead of imminent reveal

Jeep’s mid-size SUV will take a multi-fuel approach, with electric, hybrid and petrol models confirmed

By:Richard Ingram
7 Oct 2024
Jeep Compass teaser

The all-new Jeep Compass has been teased ahead of its imminent reveal in the coming weeks. Like other models in the brand’s range, the mid-size SUV will be offered with a range of powertrains – including petrol, hybrid and fully electric options.

Based on the same STLA Medium platform as the Peugeot 3008, the new Compass will separate itself from its Stellantis sibling with more conventionally tough and SUV-inspired styling cues – features clearly shown in this early image.

From what we can see, the front end looks to mirror the smaller Jeep Avenger, with what appears to be a similar set of indented headlights and plastic cladding. The squared-off arches are typical Jeep, housing what looks like a set of chunky wheels and tyres.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The company has specifically referred to the new Compass as its “four-wheel-drive mainstream compact SUV” – so we know it’ll be offered as a 4x4, even if base models favour the same front-wheel drive layout as the 3008. Matched to the short overhangs we can see in this picture, the new Compass should boast class-leading off-road ability.

Other notable features that can be deciphered from this picture include the roof rails, the darkened B, C and D-pillars, plus the relatively flat back end, which should boost practicality. In a class that includes family favourites like the Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson, that’s arguably more important than the car’s ability to tackle tough terrain.

Using the 3008 for reference, it’s possible the future Jeep Compass EV could offer a range of 400 miles or more. Hybrid versions will use the familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with mild electrical assistance; a PHEV could also be on the cards.

During an interview, Jeep’s UK managing director Kris Cholmondeley previously hinted that the new Compass would be revealed in November, meaning the car’s unveiling could be a matter of weeks away. Jeep has confirmed production will begin in Italy next year, before expanding to North America in 2026.

Click here for our list of the best hybrid SUVs on sale...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Jeep Compass all set for November reveal, and 2025 launch
Jeep Compass - exclusive image

New Jeep Compass all set for November reveal, and 2025 launch

The next-generation Jeep Compass will spearhead massive model blitz, doubling the company’s zero-emission portfolio
News
5 Aug 2024
Jeep Compass navigates its way into 2024 with a fresh update
2024 Jeep Compass - front tracking

Jeep Compass navigates its way into 2024 with a fresh update

More technology and new trim levels have been introduced to Jeep’s small SUV
News
20 Dec 2023

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: grab the Vauxhall Grandland family SUV for only £169 per month while stocks last
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: grab the Vauxhall Grandland family SUV for only £169 per month while stocks last

Our Deal of the Day for 3 October lets you get a fully loaded family SUV for well under £200 per month
News
3 Oct 2024
New entry-level Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD boasts 373-mile range
Tesla Model Y update 2024 - front

New entry-level Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD boasts 373-mile range

Tesla’s best-selling Model Y electric SUV now costs from £46,990 – exactly £2,000 more than before
News
4 Oct 2024
EVs outlasting ICE cars says Renault boss
Renault Zoe - front tracking

EVs outlasting ICE cars says Renault boss

Electric car batteries are holding up very well against the test of time
News
4 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content