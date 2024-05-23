New Jeep Compass to kick-off US brand’s model blitz

Q: Why do you think Europe is a prime market for Jeep?

A: “In Europe we represent a very interesting territory for globalising Jeep. The UK is enjoying a new age with Jeep as it’s attracting a new group of buyers, thanks to models like the Avenger. I believe that the UK is a top market for the brand, the second [in Europe] after Italy.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

Q: How will you capitalise on this momentum?

A: “We need to think about three major areas of growth. The first is additional regional specialisation, the second is retaining flexibility with our powertrain strategy, and the third is launching new products, including renewing the models we have now.”

Q: How will you ensure the retention of Jeep’s character and identity?

A: “All Jeeps converge on one point, and it’s that they must be the most capable off road in their segment. Not all Jeeps will be good off road like a Wrangler, but compared with rivals, all of our cars need to channel that sense of adventure.”

Q: What’s the next step in your plans for Jeep?

A: “The Wagoneer S is our first global BEV, and will be the fastest Jeep ever. The range for some versions will be over 600km (378 miles). This car will be only available as a BEV, but it can be adapted for other powertrains. After this will come Recon, which we’re really excited about.”

Q: What is your plan for the Wrangler, and how will that evolve over time?

A: “It’s simple. The Wrangler will stay as our heart and soul. It’s our most important model, and is a halo product that embodies Jeep’s core values. You know the Rubicon trail [in California]? Well, that’s where our soul lies, and is where the Wrangler belongs. Internally we rank all our models between one and 10 in terms of their off-road ability, and the Wrangler 4xE is currently a 10.

“But we know when we go electric, we can make this into an 11, and use the benefits of electric powertrains to make the most capable Jeep ever. Our customers, even ones that still need to be convinced about electrification, will respect that and this is why we know Jeep and electric work.”

Click here for our list of the best small SUVs...