New Jeep Renegade baby SUV arriving by 2027 with cheap electric version

The Jeep Renegade small SUV has been on sale for a decade now, but the brand’s CEO has confirmed that the next-generation model will arrive by 2027, along with an electric version at an affordable price tag set to be way below that of the Jeep Avenger.

Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa revealed during an investor conference that development is underway on the new Renegade and that the zero-emissions version will cost less than $25,000 dollars (£20,000) in the US. However, he didn’t state if that figure included the EV tax credits offered by the US government, nor did he provide an estimate for pricing in Europe.

The new Jeep Renegade probably won’t start from £20,000 in the UK, but if the actual price tag is even close to that it would significantly undercut Jeep’s first EV, the Avenger, which launched just last year. The electric version of that chunky, small SUV is currently priced from £34,999.

Based on the target price put forth by Filosa, we suspect the new Renegade will utilise the flexible Smart Car platform – a simplified and cheaper-to-produce version of the CMP architecture used by the Vauxhall Corsa and many other Stellantis group cars.

It can already be found under the new Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross, Vauxhall Frontera and Fiat Grande Panda, all of which will be offered in pure-electric guise. They’re also available with pure-petrol and hybrid powertrains, and we expect this will be the case with the Renegade as well.

The next Jeep Renegade is one of several new models Jeep will launch soon, including the all-new, all-electric Wagoneer S that was revealed recently, although won’t arrive in European showrooms until 2026.

By the end of this year both the Jeep Recon all-electric 4x4 and next-generation Jeep Compass should have also been unveiled. Finally, Filosa has confirmed the brand is working on a more “mainstream” but as-yet-unnamed mid-size SUV, which is set to be revealed in 2025.

