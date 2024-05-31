New 600bhp Jeep Wagoneer S to rival Audi SQ6 e-tron

After a not insubstantial amount of teasing, the new Jeep Wagoneer S has finally been revealed in all its sleek and sophisticated glory. Based on an EV-native platform, the new Range Rover Velar-sized SUV promises to offer more space, luxury and – unusually for a Jeep – performance, than all its key competitors.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Utilising the full breadth of parent company Stellantis’ toy box, the new Wagoneer S sits on the STLA-L platform, which will be its first application here in Europe. This means that despite launching with an all-electric powertrain, it could still be offered later down the line with a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain if customers demand it. In any case, it’ll arrive in the meat of a premium SUV blitz, with BMW’s Neue Klasse X SUV, Mercedes’ next-generation EQC, and an all-electric reboot of the Range Rover Velar all considered direct rivals.

With such stiff competition, Jeep hasn’t held back on the launch specification, so far only announcing performance figures for the high-end flagship. This includes the use of a dual-motor layout, producing 593bhp and 800Nm of torque. Jeep is quoting 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds – making it faster and more powerful than Audi’s new SQ6 e-tron.