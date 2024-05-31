New 600bhp Jeep Wagoneer S to rival Audi SQ6 e-tron
One of the fastest, sleekest and most luxurious Jeeps ever offered in Europe will be an EV
After a not insubstantial amount of teasing, the new Jeep Wagoneer S has finally been revealed in all its sleek and sophisticated glory. Based on an EV-native platform, the new Range Rover Velar-sized SUV promises to offer more space, luxury and – unusually for a Jeep – performance, than all its key competitors.
Utilising the full breadth of parent company Stellantis’ toy box, the new Wagoneer S sits on the STLA-L platform, which will be its first application here in Europe. This means that despite launching with an all-electric powertrain, it could still be offered later down the line with a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain if customers demand it. In any case, it’ll arrive in the meat of a premium SUV blitz, with BMW’s Neue Klasse X SUV, Mercedes’ next-generation EQC, and an all-electric reboot of the Range Rover Velar all considered direct rivals.
With such stiff competition, Jeep hasn’t held back on the launch specification, so far only announcing performance figures for the high-end flagship. This includes the use of a dual-motor layout, producing 593bhp and 800Nm of torque. Jeep is quoting 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds – making it faster and more powerful than Audi’s new SQ6 e-tron.
However, the Audi fights back with a longer range of up to 360 miles; the Jeep is expected to offer a 300-mile maximum, albeit with the ability to decouple the rear axle to improve efficiency. Both cars use a 100kWh battery, but the Audi features a more complex 800-volt electrical architecture – capable of faster charging speeds.
That said, while Jeep hasn’t formally announced a peak charging speed, it has said the Wagoneer will be able to top up from five to 80 per cent in around 28 minutes at a DC fast charger.
Yet a Jeep’s appeal is often broader than just numbers, and so the Wagoneer S also introduces a sleek new look that takes lots of typical Jeep design cues and reimagines them on a new canvas. The most dramatic feature is the floating rear wing, which Jeep’s head of exterior design Vince Galante told us “we went to engineering with it and didn’t think it would get through. But to our surprise they said we can do that. In fact, let’s make it three times deeper.”
It’s arguably the defining characteristic of the body shape. Galante also said: “It gives us the benefit of better aero efficiency and a really dramatic visual element, while keeping hold of a silhouette that’s more in keeping with other Jeep models.”
The Wagoneer’s other design innovation is the reimagination of the classic seven-slot Jeep grille. Rather than simply being a blanked-off graphic, the company’s designers have used it as a lighting feature, with textured sections lit up from above. This sits between two slim headlight units joined by a piece of brushed aluminium and a light bar. Beyond this, Jeep’s use of squared-off wheel arches and a wide stance both fit within the maker’s established design language, modernised in much the same way the Velar did for Range Rover.
The cabin reiterates the Wagoneer’s premium placement thanks to a dash that’s full of tech, and more luxurious materials than we’re used to seeing on anything with a Jeep badge here in Europe. The dash is dominated by a glossy black panel that hides a 12.3-inch centre screen as well as an adjoining passenger display and instrument cluster. Together, Jeep says it represents 45 inches of digital real-estate. This sits above a limited selection of physical controls, as well as new aluminium materials on the centre console and doors.
Due to the STLA-L platform’s inherent space efficiencies, the second row is more spacious than many ICE-powered rivals, featuring more legroom than the Grand Cherokee which technically sits in the class above.
The new Jeep Wagoneer S will land in European showrooms from the first quarter of 2026, following its release in the USA later this year. As a result, we’re still a little way away from local prices being announced, but we’d suggest the company it plans on keeping should see it go on sale north of £75,000.
