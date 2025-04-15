New Jeep Convoy Concept leads procession of tough, funky Easter Safari specials

The Easter Jeep Safari, held annually in the Moab desert region of Utah, US, has generated seven bespoke builds by Jeep and Jeep Performance Parts. Each shows off the level of customisation that’s possible with the iconic Wrangler in all the variants that make up its current range.

Of the seven concepts, it’s the Jeep Convoy Concept that takes the customisation to the highest level, using the Gladiator pick-up truck as the basis for a model that takes its inspiration from the J-Series, which was built until 1987.

Changes include a bespoke bonnet whose shape references the original Wagoneer. This totally changes the car’s front end, creating a cowling over the usually flat face that includes two LED headlights, while Jeep has also fitted a solid steel lower bumper with an in-built winch arrangement beneath.

The body itself does without a solid roof structure, with both the cabin and rear tray fitted with tensioned fabric on an unusual tent-like structure. This same material also looks to cover simple sheetmetal half-doors that only have the lower sections, unlike the factory doors, which include upper window surrounds.

Helping the body stay clear of the huge 40-inch BF Goodrich off-road tyres are a set of extra-clearance arch flares, all of which should make short work of any challenging off-road course, or North American desert.

Inside, the Wrangler’s cabin is fitted with a high-contrast lower dash in turquoise and brown semi-analine leather seats, as you’d imagine might be found in an American saloon.

Other concepts in the 2025 collection include the Rewind Concept, Gladiator High Top Honcho Concept and the Blueprint Concept – all of which represent just how much love and variety there is for this most iconic of American off-roaders.

