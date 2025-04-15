Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Jeep Convoy Concept leads procession of tough, funky Easter Safari specials

The annual Easter Jeep Safari has brought with it a plethora of quirky concepts with off-road excellence at their core

By:Jordan Katsianis
15 Apr 2025
Jeep Convoy concept50

The Easter Jeep Safari, held annually in the Moab desert region of Utah, US, has generated seven bespoke builds by Jeep and Jeep Performance Parts. Each shows off the level of customisation that’s possible with the iconic Wrangler in all the variants that make up its current range. 

Of the seven concepts, it’s the Jeep Convoy Concept that takes the customisation to the highest level, using the Gladiator pick-up truck as the basis for a model that takes its inspiration from the J-Series, which was built until 1987.

Changes include a bespoke bonnet whose shape references the original Wagoneer. This totally changes the car’s front end, creating a cowling over the usually flat face that includes two LED headlights, while Jeep has also fitted a solid steel lower bumper with an in-built winch arrangement beneath.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The body itself does without a solid roof structure, with both the cabin and rear tray fitted with tensioned fabric on an unusual tent-like structure. This same material also looks to cover simple sheetmetal half-doors that only have the lower sections, unlike the factory doors, which include upper window surrounds. 

Helping the body stay clear of the huge 40-inch BF Goodrich off-road tyres are a set of extra-clearance arch flares, all of which should make short work of any challenging off-road course, or North American desert. 

Inside, the Wrangler’s cabin is fitted with a high-contrast lower dash in turquoise and brown semi-analine leather seats, as you’d imagine might be found in an American saloon.

Other concepts in the 2025 collection include the Rewind Concept, Gladiator High Top Honcho Concept and the Blueprint Concept – all of which represent just how much love and variety there is for this most iconic of American off-roaders. 

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
8 Apr 2025
New Jeep Recon 4xe all-electric off-roader on track for 2025 launch
Jeep Recon preprod - front

New Jeep Recon 4xe all-electric off-roader on track for 2025 launch

Removable doors and serious off-road potential are in-store for Jeep’s new EV
News
13 Feb 2025
Stellantis bets big on hybrid cars with expanded line-up plan
Peugeot 5008 - badge

Stellantis bets big on hybrid cars with expanded line-up plan

Parent company of Peugeot, Citroen and Alfa Romeo won’t hedge its bets, with plans afoot to bolster HEV offer
News
14 Jan 2025
The best ever popemobiles
Best ever popemobiles

The best ever popemobiles

For nearly 100 years Popes have had bespoke transport – here we chart the astonishing history of the popemobile
Best cars & vans
6 Dec 2024

Most Popular

Car finance firms losing "hundreds of millions” in EV depreciation want Govt support
Car and money

Car finance firms losing "hundreds of millions” in EV depreciation want Govt support

The BVRLA says the disparity in supply and demand for electric cars is resulting in weaker-than-expected residuals, which is costing firms millions
News
11 Apr 2025
Carbon fibre could be banned as EU classifies it as a hazardous substance
Czinger teases 21C&#039;s carbon fibre bodywork

Carbon fibre could be banned as EU classifies it as a hazardous substance

Particulates emitted by the disposal of carbon fibre can be harmful to both machinery and human health
News
14 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Elegant Mazda 3 hatch for a preeminent £178 per month
Mazda 3 front corner right

Car Deal of the Day: Elegant Mazda 3 hatch for a preeminent £178 per month

Fluid handling and even more flowing styling are the selling points of the Mazda 3 in this affordable deal
News
12 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content