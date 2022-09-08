Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Jeep Recon 4xe all-electric off-roader on track for 2025 launch

Removable doors and serious off-road potential are in-store for Jeep’s new EV

By:Alastair Crooks
13 Feb 2025
Jeep Recon preprod - front9

Jeep’s lineup of pure EVs is expanding and joining the Avenger and Wagoneer S soon will be the off-road focused Recon. Previously shown off in 2022, the Jeep Recon will maintain its Wrangler-inspired body when it’s fully revealed in production form later this year. 

Recently appearing in Jeep’s Superbowl advert and also receiving a new preview page on Jeep’s US website, the Recon gets an upright stance, a bluff front end, wide haunches and chunky bumpers. Like the Wrangler, the doors of the Jeep Recon are designed to be removed and the roof is retractable to give occupants an extra dose of the great outdoors. 

Jeep also says the Recon will get a ‘lush interior’ - though we suspect this will be much closer to the sturdy-looking and ergonomic cabin of the Wrangler than that of the premium-focused Wagoneer S, which features a sophisticated three-screen layout. Another claim from Jeep is that the Recon will offer “adaptable cargo options, practical capability and intuitive entertainment features”.

A badge that adorned the car back in 2022 and remains on the rear tailgate in 2025 is ‘MOAB’. This is a reference to the Moab desert in Utah where Jeep schedules tours and events with Jeep owners to test their cars’ off-road ability. Jeep says the Recon’s, “hard-earned Trail Rated badge, featured on our MOAB trim and in our Off-Road Packages, certifies the legendary Jeep brand capability that allows you to follow a path with no roads at all”.

The new Recon is pitched as a rival to the likes of the new Hummer EV and the Bollinger B1 with Jeep keen to stress that the Recon won’t be a replacement for the Wrangler, despite it being a similar size. To distinguish the Recon from the Wrangler, Jeep will offer the new car with pure-electric power only. As with every Jeep model, it’ll be available with four-wheel drive as well. There’s no word on the battery size, but given the Recon will sit on the upcoming EV-bespoke STLA Large architecture, battery pack capacities of over 100kW could be possible. 

To help give the Recon genuine ability off the beaten track, it’ll come with Jeep’s Selec-Terrain traction-management system, under-body protection, tow hooks and aggressive off-road tyres as standard. 

A fourth EV model is also being readied but Jeep is keeping quiet on that so far, only revealing it’ll be positioned as a Compass replacement - most likely on the STLA mid-size platform. 

A fourth pure-electric Jeep SUV will arrive later, but the American firm has yet to reveal any details. 

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LATEST JEEP AVENGER DEALS

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

