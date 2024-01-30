Official: new Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV revealed in full

After an awkward accidental reveal of the upcoming Jeep Wagoneer S, the maker has decided now is the right time to give us more official details of its all-electric premium SUV – including a first look at the interior.

While the new exterior shots don’t reveal anything we didn’t already know about the Wagoneer S, the pictures of the cabin certainly back up Jeep’s claim that the Wagoneer S will offer a “tech-focused interior”.

The most eye-catching part of the dashboard is the whopping four-screen layout, and while Jeep hasn’t given specific figures, it looks big enough to rival the ‘Hyperscreen’ setup from Mercedes. The Wagoneer S’s displays are made up of three screens sitting in a line across the dash, and what we assume to be a screen solely designed to operate the climate control system lower in the centre console.

Overall, it looks similar to the Jeep Grand Wagoneer’s infotainment system – a car not currently sold in Europe or the UK. That set-up uses a 45-inch set-up, comprising a plethora of display screens – not including the 10.25-inch climate control panel, or the pair of 10.1-inch infotainment screens for rear-seat passengers.

Jeep also says the Wagoneer S will feature a “standard dual-pane panoramic sunroof”, and an uprated 19-speaker sound system. Jeep’s ‘Selec-Terrain’ driving mode system is visible in the centre console beneath the gear selector, with modes including Sand and Snow, plus Eco, Auto and Sport.

The Wagoneer S will be Jeep’s first bespoke electric SUV and will utilise the STLA Large platform from parent company Stellantis. This platform can accommodate battery sizes up to 118kWh, and various different body styles – it’ll even underpin a sleek Maserati Quattroporte EV in a few years.

A range of 500 miles has been quoted as the maximum for this architecture, but given the size and weight of the Wagoneer S, a figure nearer to the 400-mile mark seems more likely.

We expect the Wagoneer S to go on sale in the US later this year, with a UK launch sometime in 2025. The most expensive Jeep offered in the UK currently is the Grand Cherokee in Summit Reserve trim at £85,615 – a figure the Wagoneer S should easily eclipse given it’ll be one of the first models to make use of the STLA Large technology.

Now find out more about the best electric SUVs to buy...