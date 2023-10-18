What’s the story Maserati Quattroporte? New details on luxury four-door EV

Maserati is on a push to be parent company Stellantis’s luxury brand. As Bernard Loire, Maserati’s Chief Commercial Officer, explained to Auto Express back in autumn 2023: “Maserati is not aiming to be a volume brand. It's aiming to provide exceptional cars with a very high level of quality and also making profit for the company, which has not always been the case.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“To do so, you don't need to talk to everyone, but you need to be a bit different. And you will see the Quattroporte, which will be a full electric car only, it's not going to look like an electric car at all – that's the route that we are choosing.”

Loire also confirmed that the rest of the Maserati range will follow the Quattroporte in moving more upmarket. “There will be a move up,” said Loire. “Today we have the lower entry point to the brand and we will move slowly up by the launches of new product.

“We started already with MC20 and GranTurismo because those cars are quite high price, of course, and they are quite unique. Grecale is very good at getting new customers to the brand. Electrification is also an important way to bring new customers to the brand. We need to get the new audience in, but in the future we are very much seeing ourselves moving up to products like Quattroporte, Levante and the sports car. So really getting to the luxury world.”

“Of course Stellantis offers us an opportunity of getting access to technologies and that's extremely important when you know the investments that have to be made on the powertrains, on the batteries, on the software, et cetera,” said Loire. “For us it's a chance to have access to that. And yes, we will try to build our cars on the most common platform taken from Stellantis, but it has to be kept as a Maserati.

“The way of managing platforms is more flexible than it used to be, so we can use different cars on the same platform. Of course, a Maserati has to always be a Maserati, so focused on the performance, on the driving pleasure, and on the design – there won't be a compromise on that."

Now check out the best luxury cars to buy...