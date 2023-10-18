What’s the story Maserati Quattroporte? New details on luxury four-door EV
Maserati has still yet to decide what platform the all-electric Quattroporte will use
Auto Express has learned that the all-electric next-generation Maserati Quattroporte was halfway complete when the Italian brand delayed its launch until 2028, and the platform it will use hasn’t been nailed down.
Speaking to Auto Express at the reveal of the new Maserati GranCabrio Folgore, Davide Danesin, the company’s chief engineer who leads the Quattroporte development program, told us: “The Quattroporte is an important product for Maserati, so it must have an outstanding design from any perspective: style, architecture and performance.”
“There's also a lot of improvement coming in from the electrical development to the future. The new target for range also needs to be quite strong. These days, 600 kilometres [373 miles] is good enough. Maybe for a new Quattroporte, we would like more.”
“So putting together all this stuff, we decided that we were gaining some more time to optimise the package and this is why we decided to postpone [Quattroporte].”
He added, “sometimes you need to take your time to have the proper solution. If you're confident enough as a company and already have great products, if you’re not fully convinced of the result, why not take another look?”
Danesin went on to reveal that Maserati has “not yet decided” what platform the Quattroporte will use. It was long believed that the new STLA Large platform from parent company Stellantis would serve as the underpinnings, as it can supposedly deliver range figures of up to 500 miles and two-second 0-62mph times for high-performance models.
However Danesin identified some areas it doesn’t quite suit the Quattroporte. “Performance is by definition important to us. I think two areas of improvement in future are weight because electric cars are becoming heavier and heavier, and we need to stop that tendency. The other point is about installing the latest battery technology to provide the range.”
Although, Danesin added “I’m not saying it’s not [STLA Large]. I think the optimisation we’re looking for may lead to some optimisation for what is already available.”
An unlikely but potential alternative to STLA Large is Maserati stretching the platform used by the new two-door GranTurismo and GranCabrio to accommodate a four-door Quattroporte saloon. The pure-electric ‘Folgore’ versions of both cars already use this platform, and features an 800-volt electrical architecture for ultra-rapid charging speeds and a tri-motor setup that the company claims is capable of producing nearly 1,200bhp.
Using this platform would also enable the Quattroporte EV to use Maserati’s unique T-shaped battery design that runs underneath the centre console and what would be a transmission tunnel, rather than entirely under the floor. This allows the cars to sit lower to the ground and improve agility.
Danesin told Auto Express that Maserati is already looking into new battery technology for use in the electric GranTurismo and GranCabrio to boost range and unlock more performance than the current powerpack allows for. Therefore the Quattroporte could benefit from the same advancements.
Maserati’s Head of Design, Klaus Busse, stayed tight-lipped when asked about the new Quattroporte. However he’s said that he doesn’t want the brand’s EVs to be “faceless cars”. Busse told us “We have 110 years of history and there's a lot of great companies coming up, but they don’t have this history. So why wouldn't we use all these beautiful traditions that we have?”
As our exclusive image shows, the all-electric Quattroporte shouldn’t have a complete blanked-off panel on its nose. Instead, the iconic Maserati trident will sit in the centre of an ‘inverted grille’ with open slats able to provide some cooling for the motors and batteries.
Maserati’s all-electric and luxurious future
Maserati has committed to having an electric-only line-up by 2028, with the brand’s CEO Davide Grasso stating “the future of mobility is definitely electric.”
Maserati has already launched three EVs and three more are coming soon. They’re all likely to wear the ‘Folgore’ moniker, which Maserati uses for any zero-emission models and means ‘lightning’ in Italian.
Arriving next year is an electric version of the Maserati MC20 supercar – called the MC20 Folgore – followed in 2027 by a “brand-new large E-SUV BEV” that could be the next Levante, and finally the new Quattroporte in 2028.
Maserati is on a push to be parent company Stellantis’s luxury brand. As Bernard Loire, Maserati’s Chief Commercial Officer, explained to Auto Express back in autumn 2023: “Maserati is not aiming to be a volume brand. It's aiming to provide exceptional cars with a very high level of quality and also making profit for the company, which has not always been the case.
“To do so, you don't need to talk to everyone, but you need to be a bit different. And you will see the Quattroporte, which will be a full electric car only, it's not going to look like an electric car at all – that's the route that we are choosing.”
Loire also confirmed that the rest of the Maserati range will follow the Quattroporte in moving more upmarket. “There will be a move up,” said Loire. “Today we have the lower entry point to the brand and we will move slowly up by the launches of new product.
“We started already with MC20 and GranTurismo because those cars are quite high price, of course, and they are quite unique. Grecale is very good at getting new customers to the brand. Electrification is also an important way to bring new customers to the brand. We need to get the new audience in, but in the future we are very much seeing ourselves moving up to products like Quattroporte, Levante and the sports car. So really getting to the luxury world.”
“Of course Stellantis offers us an opportunity of getting access to technologies and that's extremely important when you know the investments that have to be made on the powertrains, on the batteries, on the software, et cetera,” said Loire. “For us it's a chance to have access to that. And yes, we will try to build our cars on the most common platform taken from Stellantis, but it has to be kept as a Maserati.
“The way of managing platforms is more flexible than it used to be, so we can use different cars on the same platform. Of course, a Maserati has to always be a Maserati, so focused on the performance, on the driving pleasure, and on the design – there won't be a compromise on that."
Now check out the best luxury cars to buy...