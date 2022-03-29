Maserati Grecale review

Used - available now 2024 Maserati Grecale 23,000 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0L Cash £37,990 View Grecale 2026 Maserati Grecale 12,000 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0L Cash £49,990 View Grecale 2024 Maserati Grecale 22,272 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0L Cash £36,895 View Grecale 2026 Maserati Grecale 22,568 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0L Cash £47,990 View Grecale

We’ve driven every version of the Gracale, testing it on a mix of roads in the UK and Europe, and even put a Maserati Grecale Modena up against a Porsche Macan GTS in a twin test. While we’re fully convinced that this is one of Maserati’s most convincing cars for many years, this wasn’t enough to beat the Porsche’s superior driving experience and quality.

Maserati Grecale prices and latest deals

Don’t let its SUV looks fool you, the Maserati Grecale is a high-end Italian car, so it comes at a suitably top-shelf price. You’ll need to spend at least £60,000 to bag the entry-level Grecale, and this is sharply bumped up to around £74,500 for the slightly more powerful Modena version. The fanciest and fastest petrol variant in the range is the Grecale Trofeo, which sells for no less than a cool £106,000.

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Alternatively, if you’d prefer to go down the fully electric route, the Maserati Grecale Folgore is yours from around £99,000.

If you'd like to save a small fortune on your next car, we have a great selection of used Grecale models in stock and ready to hit the road. We can also help you to sell your car.

Performance & driving experience The Grecale’s focus on performance results in a number of unfortunate pitfalls

Pros Powertrains feel responsive

The hot Trofeo version is quicker than rivals Cons Ride is fidgety, whether on standard or optional air suspension

Porsche Macan is a more accomplished drive

The Maserati Grecale carries a greater weight of expectation than most premium SUVs due to the esteemed badge proudly displayed on its grille. Any car from a historic Italian sporting brand is automatically expected to be exhilarating to drive and, in some ways, Maserati’s sensible SUV does manage to impress.



As part of the Stellantis brand, Maserati had a great reservoir of technology that it could employ in its second SUV, following the Levante. As such, the Grecale is underpinned by a version of the Giorgio platform, which is used by both the Alfa Romeo Guilia and Stelvio, not to mention the very talented Quadrifoglio performance versions of both. This certainly isn’t a bad place to start, but the Grecale doesn’t quite hit those cars’ heights.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Grecale MHEV 300 296bhp 5.6 seconds 149mph Grecale MHEV 330 Modena 325bhp 5.3 seconds 149mph Grecale V6 Trofeo 522bhp 3.8 seconds 177mph Grecale Folgore 550bhp 4.2 seconds 137mph

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

Maserati gives combustion buyers the choice of either a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine, which produces either 296bhp as standard or 325bhp in Modena form. The 0-62mph times for these models stand at 5.6 and 5.3 seconds, respectively, and they share the same 149mph top speed.