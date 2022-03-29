Maserati Grecale review
The Grecale is one of Maserati’s most convincing cars yet, but it still can’t quite surpass the competition
Our opinion on the Maserati Grecale
For those who have become weary of high-end German SUVs, the Maserati Grecale makes a compelling alternative. We love the cabin quality, design, and spacious interior. However, the four-cylinder powertrain isn’t particularly thrilling, while the more potent V6 and electric versions are extremely expensive. The Grecale also isn’t the most accomplished car to drive in the premium mid-size SUV segment.
About the Maserati Grecale
Taking a leaf out of Porsche’s book, Maserati is placing great importance on SUVs as high-volume cash generators that will facilitate its more traditional models. The mid-size Grecale SUV is particularly crucial here as it caters to a hugely popular market with big potential profits up for grabs.
Maserati has long been a exotic and somewhat left-field brand in the eyes of UK buyers, though, and with the mighty Porsche Macan to contend with, the Grecale really needs to shine extra brightly.
Just like the Macan, the Maserati Grecale can be had with either combustion or electric power. The EV is known as the Grecale Folgore, but it’s not quite the quickest Grecale you can buy. That honour goes to the combustion-powered Grecale Trofeo, which intriguingly uses a detuned version of the V6 that powers the Maserati MC20 supercar. Most will probably go for the far more affordable four-cylinder petrol engine, though.
Used - available now
2024 Maserati
Grecale
23,000 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0LCash £37,990
2026 Maserati
Grecale
12,000 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0LCash £49,990
2024 Maserati
Grecale
22,272 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0LCash £36,895
2026 Maserati
Grecale
22,568 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0LCash £47,990
We’ve driven every version of the Gracale, testing it on a mix of roads in the UK and Europe, and even put a Maserati Grecale Modena up against a Porsche Macan GTS in a twin test. While we’re fully convinced that this is one of Maserati’s most convincing cars for many years, this wasn’t enough to beat the Porsche’s superior driving experience and quality.
Maserati Grecale prices and latest deals
Don’t let its SUV looks fool you, the Maserati Grecale is a high-end Italian car, so it comes at a suitably top-shelf price. You’ll need to spend at least £60,000 to bag the entry-level Grecale, and this is sharply bumped up to around £74,500 for the slightly more powerful Modena version. The fanciest and fastest petrol variant in the range is the Grecale Trofeo, which sells for no less than a cool £106,000.
Alternatively, if you’d prefer to go down the fully electric route, the Maserati Grecale Folgore is yours from around £99,000.
If you'd like to save a small fortune on your next car, we have a great selection of used Grecale models in stock and ready to hit the road. We can also help you to sell your car.
Performance & driving experience
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Pros
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Cons
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The Maserati Grecale carries a greater weight of expectation than most premium SUVs due to the esteemed badge proudly displayed on its grille. Any car from a historic Italian sporting brand is automatically expected to be exhilarating to drive and, in some ways, Maserati’s sensible SUV does manage to impress.
As part of the Stellantis brand, Maserati had a great reservoir of technology that it could employ in its second SUV, following the Levante. As such, the Grecale is underpinned by a version of the Giorgio platform, which is used by both the Alfa Romeo Guilia and Stelvio, not to mention the very talented Quadrifoglio performance versions of both. This certainly isn’t a bad place to start, but the Grecale doesn’t quite hit those cars’ heights.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|Grecale MHEV 300
|296bhp
|5.6 seconds
|149mph
|Grecale MHEV 330 Modena
|325bhp
|5.3 seconds
|149mph
|Grecale V6 Trofeo
|522bhp
|3.8 seconds
|177mph
|Grecale Folgore
|550bhp
|4.2 seconds
|137mph
Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed
Maserati gives combustion buyers the choice of either a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine, which produces either 296bhp as standard or 325bhp in Modena form. The 0-62mph times for these models stand at 5.6 and 5.3 seconds, respectively, and they share the same 149mph top speed.
Alternatively, the full-fat Trofeo is powered by a thunderous 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 that’s derived from the MC20 supercar, albeit in detuned form. In this application, it churns out 522bhp and 620Nm of torque for an invigorating 0-62mph time of just 3.8 seconds and a 177mph top speed. This is a level above the 434bhp Porsche Macan GTS.
Those who opt for the fully electric Folgore get a dual-motor powertrain that churns out a combined 550bhp and 820Nm, and covers the 0-62mph run in 4.2 seconds. However, unlike the Trofeo, the Folgore fails to outperform its Porsche Macan Electric equivalent. Indeed, even the significantly cheaper Macan 4S gets to 62mph quicker and has a higher top speed.
Town driving, visibility and parking
There’s an underlying firmness to the suspension of the Grecale, which means it feels jiggly at lower speeds, although it does manage to deal with bigger bumps very well. Every model is eager enough to get going from a standstill thanks to plenty of low-down grunt. While the standard eight-speed gearbox in petrol models is smooth in its operation, the electric Folgore offers the most effortless driving experience of the Grecale range.
When it’s time to park up, a standard-fit reversing camera and all-round sensors help to take the stress out of the task at hand.
Country road driving and handling
Find a twisty road, and the chassis is something that takes a little while to get your head around. The Grecale’s turn-in feels quite eager, initially lending it a greater feeling of agility than pretty much any of its rivals. However, once the car is loaded up, the handling feels a little lethargic; reluctant to waver from a slightly nose-heavy balance.
Out of town when speeds increase, the ride is still on the firm side, whether you go for the standard coil-springs or optional ‘Skyhook’ adjustable air suspension set-up. Over the worst surfaces, it doesn’t fully settle, and the larger 21-inch wheel option tends to crash into bumps.
We like the fact that you can set the optional Skyhook suspension into a comfort mode regardless of the drive mode you’re in. Leaving the dampers in their more forgiving setting to take the edge off the ride seemed the best option on our tests.
Despite Maserati's commendable efforts, the Grecale can’t quite match the Porsche Macan on a country road. The German SUV is a bit more poised and balanced while the Maserati feels more inconsistent.
Motorway driving and long-distance comfort
At a cruise, the Grecale’s light but sharp steering translates into hyperactivity, which never quite settles down. Very little detail is transmitted from the road to your hands, so you’re left with a restless sensation through the steering wheel as you go over bumps. We found that our test car needed near-constant steering corrections when travelling on the motorway, which is a shame because the Macan felt rock-solid in the same conditions, making it better for long distance driving.
“The Grecale’s driving manner is one familiar to many modern Italian cars. This is defined by very light and very fast steering – a combination that initially makes the Grecale feel lighter and more agile than it actually is.” - Jordan Katsianis, news editor.
MPG & running costs
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Pros
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Cons
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You’re probably not expecting a Maserati to be economical, but the four-cylinder Grecale models may surprise you on that score. The less-powerful variant returns 32.1mpg and 200g/km of CO2 on the WLTP combined cycle, while the punchier version is very close behind at up to 31.3mpg and 203g/km.
The six-cylinder engine in the Trofeo does come with partial cylinder deactivation, so the engine will run on three cylinders under partial load when cruising to save fuel. However, its official efficiency is only 25.2mpg and it has high emissions of 254g/km. The latter will make for some steep first year vehicle excise duty (VED) costs.
|Model
|MPG
|CO2
|Insurance group
|Grecale MHEV 300
|32.1mpg
|200g/km
|50
|Grecale MHEV 330 Modena
|31.3mpg
|203g/km
|50
|Grecale V6 Trofeo
|25.2mpg
|254g/km
|50
Electric range, battery life and charge time
Predictably, it’s the fully electric Maserati Folgore that offers the lowest potential costs – especially if you can take advantage of cheaper overnight charging at home.
Following an update in 2026, the official range of this car has been increased from a disappointing 310 miles to a far more competitive 361 miles. However, the single-motor Porsche Macan Electric, can go even further on a charge at (up to 398 miles), while the far cheaper BMW iX3 with its even bigger 113kWh battery gets up to 500 miles to a charge.
If you’re taking a long trip and need a top up mid journey from a rapid charger, the Grecale Folgore can take on electricity at a rate of up to 150kWs. While that is the same as the Lexus RZ, there are now many rivals that can handle much faster charging speeds, like the Macan Electric (270kW) and even the iX3 (400kW).
Peak charging speeds are important when you have a huge 105kWh battery to charge, and the Grecale’s aren’t quick enough. While the 29-minute top up time sounds fine, Maserati actually quotes a reduced 20 to 80 per cent battery state of charge window rather than the 10 to 80 per cent benchmark used by most rivals. To put that into perspective, you’d gain around 217 miles of range in your Grecale after nearly 30 minutes of charging, whereas the BMW iX3 gains 350 miles of range in 21 minutes.
If you’re charging your Grecale at home from a typical 7.4kW wallbox, this will take around 14.5 hours.
|Model
|Battery size
|Range
|Insurance group
|Grecale Folgore
|105kWh
|361 miles
|50
Insurance groups
As is pretty much inevitable with a premium, high-performance Italian car, the entirety of the Maserati Grecale line-up finds itself in the very highest insurance group: 50 out of 50.
If you’re desperate to save a few pounds on your premiums, both the combustion and electric Porsche Macans manage to sneak a bit lower, provided you opt for the less-powerful models.
Tax
Regardless of whether you go for petrol or electric power, every Grecale brings the luxury car tax along with it. This adds an additional £440 to your annual VED road tax bill between years two and six after the car’s initial registration.
If you’re a company car driver with a fleet manager willing to entertain a Maserati, the Grecale Folgore does at least bring the typical electric car savings on Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax.
Depreciation
Fancier cars can suffer from steep depreciation, but the Maserati Grecale isn’t too bad in this regard. Our market data shows that the whole line-up, including the electric Folgore, should retain between 46 and 49 per cent of its initial value after a period of three years or 36,000 miles.
However, both petrol and electric variants of the Porsche Macan are stronger still at 52 to 59 per cent.
Interior, design & technology
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Pros
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Cons
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From a design point of view, the simple fact that the Maserati Grecale arguably has a fresher look than a Macan will be enough to sway some people. It’s a look which doesn’t demand attention like most of its German rivals. It’s also a design which offers a more modern interpretation of Maserati’s design language than its first SUV, the Levante.
Interior and dashboard design
Inside, things get even better, and the cabin certainly hits the mark in terms of appearance. Touch points like the leather upholstery on the supportive front seats, the steering wheel, and the lovely metal paddle shifters mounted just behind on the column, all look and feel very expensive, while the customisable clock at the top of the dash takes a classic Maserati design cue into the digital era.
Materials and build quality
The Grecale’s cabin is worlds apart from many Maseratis of the past. Everything feels beautifully put together, and we dare say it’ll hold up to the stresses of family life if you’re brave enough to try.
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
There are two screens located beneath the aforementioned clock; a standard infotainment display which is slick enough (even if some on-screen keys are a little small), while a secondary panel deals with a range of other controls. Separating the climate functions from the main display is a neat idea, but putting the control of something so fundamental as the headlights on here seems like a poor choice.
“One element that didn’t go down particularly well is the push-button gear selector that bisects the two touchscreens – we like physical buttons, but for selecting gears, this just isn’t very intuitive.” - Jordan Katsianis, news editor.
Boot space & practicality
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Pros
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Cons
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Regardless of its sporting heritage, the Maserati Grecale is a genuinely practical car. In fact, it goes a step further because it’s one of the more spacious premium SUVs you can buy.
Dimensions and size
The Grecale is a bit bulkier all around than the Porsche Macan, and it’s also lower, narrower, and shorter than the old Maserati Levante.
|Dimensions comparison
|Model
|Maserati Grecale
|Porsche Macan
|Porsche Macan Electric
|Length
|4,865mm
|4,726mm
|4,782mm
|Width
|1,979mm
|1,922mm
|1,938mm
|Height
|1,670mm
|1,621mm
|1,624mm
|Wheelbase
|2,900mm
|2,810mm
|2,893mm
|Boot space
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535 litres
570 litres (Trofeo)
|500 litres
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540 litres
480 litres (GTS and Turbo
Seats & passenger space
Front passengers won’t have any qualms about leg or headroom, and it’s mostly the same story in the rear where three people can get genuinely comfortable. The only difference for those in the back, though, is that the Grecale’s slightly rakish roofline does impede the amount of headroom on offer. Taller passengers may have a few grumbles as a result, especially on longer journeys.
Boot space
With both the standard petrol and electric models offering 535 litres of boot space, this means you can load a lot more luggage into the Maserati Grecale than you can in either variant of Porsche Macan.
The Grecale is easier to fill up, too, as it features a low opening and a storage area that’s almost entirely square. For maximum room, though, you’ll want the Trofeo as the lack of mild-hybrid components increases the available space to 570 litres.
“Maserati has given thought to the Grecale’s cubby spaces, with the latest smartphone users getting a large wireless charging tray just underneath the main dashboard area. There are four USB ports located throughout the cabin, too.” - Alex Ingram, former chief reviewer.
Reliability & safety
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Pros
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Cons
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The Maserati Grecale isn't exactly a mainstream car that’s expected to sell in huge numbers, so it hasn’t been tested by Euro NCAP. Also, considering this model’s starting price, we're a little disappointed to see that systems like adaptive cruise control, lane management and park assist are all optional. You do, at least, get a reversing camera and all-around parking sensors thrown in.
Another side effect of the Grecale’s modest sales numbers is that it’s yet to appear in the Driver Power owner satisfaction survey. Maseratis of the past certainly weren’t renowned for their robust build quality or dependability, but from what we’ve seen, the brand has made significant progress in this area.
Buying and owning
- Best buy: Maserati Grecale (entry-level)
While the fully electric Folgore boasts the lowest running costs and strongest eco-credentials, the vast price difference between the base petrol Grecale and every other variant makes the fancier cars difficult to recommend. The entry-level model still offers quality, badge prestige and practicality, though, so you won’t be missing out too much.
Maserati Grecale alternatives
While we’ve already mentioned it on a number of occasions, it’s important to remember that there are two types of Porsche Macan for the Maserati Grecale to contend with. Petrol models face the standard Porsche Macan, along with other high-performance SUVs like the Audi SQ5 and BMW X3 M50.
Meanwhile, the electric Folgore is up against the Porsche Macan Electric, and its closely related sibling, the Audi Q6 e-tron. The latest BMW iX3 is another all-electric rival of similar size, although its near-500-mile electric range and sub-£60,000 price tag sort of blow the near-£100,000 Grecale Folgore and its 350-mile range into the weeds on paper. The Maserati’s trump card is its badge, you’ve got to buy-in to the image and heritage to choose one.
Key updates of the Maserati Grecale review
15 April 2026: Updated to include the latest model line-up information, along with more in-depth driving impressions.
Frequently Asked Questions
Maserati’s standard warranty covers the Grecale for three years, but you can extend this up to 10 years at an additional cost. You will need to keep your car regularly maintained at an approved workshop, though.
Deals on the Grecale and alternatives