Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Maserati Grecale Tributo Il Bruciato is ripe and ready for picking

Mid-size SUV given an eccentric one-off treatment to celebrate food and wine

By:Jordan Katsianis
14 Oct 2025
Maserati Grecale Tributo Il Bruciato - dynamic front angled9

A Maserati Grecale has been given an eccentric overhaul in collaboration with one of Italy’s most auspicious wine-making families. The unique Tributo Il Bruciato includes a bespoke colour and trim package that uses the full breadth of Maserati’s Furioserie customisation program. 

The most obvious change is a unique paint colour called Alchima Scarlatta. Supposedly inspired by red wine in a glass, the finish uses Chromaflair technology to give the paint different hues depending on the light that hits the body. The base colour looks dark red in shade, with copper and deep pink-ish raspberry colours visible in direct sunlight. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This new colour is contrasted with a black finish to the 21-inch wheels and calipers, as well as on the window surrounds, grille and exhaust tips. 

Inside, Maserati’s Furioserie program has also been involved with the two-tone red and saddle-tan leather finish, matched to dark open-pore wood elements on the doors and dash, plus contrasting copper-coloured stitching. 

The seats themselves feature ‘canelloni’ stitching, which is meant to emulate the baked pasta dish often stuffed with ricotta and spinach. 

Otherwise, the Grecale Tributo Il Bruciato is based on mid-spec Modena trim, which includes a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine aided by both a turbocharger and a 48V mild-hybrid system. Peak power is rated at 328bhp, powering the car from 0-62mph in 5.3 seconds. 

Maserati Grecale Tributo Il Bruciato - seats9

Given the one-off nature of the Tributo Il Bruciato, its cost has not been confirmed. However, you could specify something very similar through Maserati’s Furioserie program. With a base price of £74,125 for the Gracale Modena, plus around £25,000 worth of Furioserie upgrades just for the paint, wheels and leather, we suspect that if a customer was to try and match this spec, it’d cost well over £100,000. If this special edition is out of your price range, used examples of the Grecale can be found for a little under £47,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Three-car garage: Maserati GranTurismo, Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Fiat 500e for less than a new Grecale
Three-car garage for £100,000 - header image

Three-car garage: Maserati GranTurismo, Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Fiat 500e for less than a new Grecale

The legendary Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio costs nearly £87,000, but we’ve created a desirable all-Italian three-car garage for less through Auto Ex…
Features
27 Aug 2025
Maserati Grecale updated for 2025 with more choices of toys and colours
Maserati Grecale - front angled green

Maserati Grecale updated for 2025 with more choices of toys and colours

Sporty SUV freshens up for 2025 model year with more personalisation options than ever
News
17 Apr 2025
Bespoke Maserati Grecale Giorgetti Edition to showcase Fuoriserie personalisation programme
Maserati Grecale - front tracking

Bespoke Maserati Grecale Giorgetti Edition to showcase Fuoriserie personalisation programme

The electric version of Maserati’s SUV is about to gain a special one-off courtesy of furniture maker Giorgetti
News
18 Mar 2025
Maserati Grecale treated to new entry spec, slashing price by £4k
Maserati Grecale - front static

Maserati Grecale treated to new entry spec, slashing price by £4k

New model, badged ‘Grecale’ replaces the old GT, but comes with the same 296bhp four-cylinder engine
News
3 Mar 2025

Most Popular

New Land Rover Defender Sport: electric Freelander successor has the BMW iX3 in its crosshairs
New baby Land Rover Defender render - watermarked

New Land Rover Defender Sport: electric Freelander successor has the BMW iX3 in its crosshairs

The new Land Rover Defender Sport is set to sit below the existing Defender in the Land Rover range, with our exclusive images previewing how it could…
News
12 Oct 2025
Manufacturers aren’t selling enough electric cars, and that’s excellent news for buyers
Opinion - EV sales

Manufacturers aren’t selling enough electric cars, and that’s excellent news for buyers

Editor Paul Barker explains why serious EV discounts are now starting to appear on the market
Opinion
9 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Jump in a £280 per month Mazda CX-60 before they’re gone
Mazda CX-60 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Jump in a £280 per month Mazda CX-60 before they’re gone

Mazda’s impressive CX-60 SUV is a worthy Car Deal of the Day on a two-year deal at £280 per month
News
12 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content