Maserati Grecale Tributo Il Bruciato is ripe and ready for picking

A Maserati Grecale has been given an eccentric overhaul in collaboration with one of Italy’s most auspicious wine-making families. The unique Tributo Il Bruciato includes a bespoke colour and trim package that uses the full breadth of Maserati’s Furioserie customisation program.

The most obvious change is a unique paint colour called Alchima Scarlatta. Supposedly inspired by red wine in a glass, the finish uses Chromaflair technology to give the paint different hues depending on the light that hits the body. The base colour looks dark red in shade, with copper and deep pink-ish raspberry colours visible in direct sunlight.

This new colour is contrasted with a black finish to the 21-inch wheels and calipers, as well as on the window surrounds, grille and exhaust tips.

Inside, Maserati’s Furioserie program has also been involved with the two-tone red and saddle-tan leather finish, matched to dark open-pore wood elements on the doors and dash, plus contrasting copper-coloured stitching.

The seats themselves feature ‘canelloni’ stitching, which is meant to emulate the baked pasta dish often stuffed with ricotta and spinach.

Otherwise, the Grecale Tributo Il Bruciato is based on mid-spec Modena trim, which includes a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine aided by both a turbocharger and a 48V mild-hybrid system. Peak power is rated at 328bhp, powering the car from 0-62mph in 5.3 seconds.

Given the one-off nature of the Tributo Il Bruciato, its cost has not been confirmed. However, you could specify something very similar through Maserati’s Furioserie program. With a base price of £74,125 for the Gracale Modena, plus around £25,000 worth of Furioserie upgrades just for the paint, wheels and leather, we suspect that if a customer was to try and match this spec, it’d cost well over £100,000. If this special edition is out of your price range, used examples of the Grecale can be found for a little under £47,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

