Bespoke Maserati Grecale Giorgetti Edition to showcase Fuoriserie personalisation programme

Bentley has Mulliner, Aston Martin has Q, Lamborghini has Ad Personam – and Maserati has its Fuoriserie personalisation programme. Bespoke creations are big business for premium car companies, and we’re about to see what Maserati’s can do for its Grecale with the new Giorgetti Edition.

The custom-built SUV is set to be fully unveiled on 7 April at the 2025 Milan Design Week, and the Giorgetti Edition will show the first steps of the car maker’s new collaboration with Italian furniture house Giorgetti. Don’t go thinking we’ll see a Grecale filled to the brim with wardrobes and dressers, though; a teaser sketch reveals a contemporary Grecale interior with what looks like some new colours and materials.

“The collaboration with Giorgetti perfectly fits within our vision of becoming the curator of the ‘Made in Italy’ tag, creating bonds and emotions while telling our stories of innovation, heritage, quality and exclusivity that unite our brands,” explains Santo Ficili, Maserati CEO.

The car will be based on the all-electric version of the Grecale, the Folgore. Maserati says the interior will pay homage to the brand’s badge – Neptune’s Trident – with “the allure of the underwater world, evoking the mystery of sirens and the dynamism of waves.” While a slight blue hue can be seen in the sketch, there may also be some new features, including a bespoke seat material and references to the Giorgetti partnership within the infotainment screen.

We’re yet to get a glimpse of the car’s exterior just yet, but Maserati says it will be finished in a custom-made colour.

The Grecale Folgore starts from £109,950 and its dual-motor set-up produces 550bhp and 820Nm of torque – capable of flinging the car from 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds. However, there is no word yet on how much the bespoke additions to the Giorgetti Edition would cost.

