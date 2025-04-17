Maserati Grecale updated for 2025 with more choices of toys and colours

Maserati has revealed a 2025 model year update for its Porsche Macan-rivalling Grecale SUV, introducing a new entry-level trim and more personalisation options across its entire range.

Priced from £59,990 at its base level, a £73,130 Modena is next up the rung before we reach the £99,125 Folgore and then the £105,290 high-performance Trofeo.

New for all models is a vibrant palette of fresh colours. Highlights include a dark brown-grey which changes colour depending on how you look at it, plus a dark olive green and vivid bright orange. There are also a couple of matt options available, plus the choice of new colours and finishes for the various wheel designs, depending on the specific model.

These new exterior colours have been brought over from the eccentric Furioserie paint range, the difference being that they’re no longer a £10,000-plus option. If you do still wish to paint your mid-sized luxury SUV in a rose gold or matt-finish baby blue from the Furioserie range, though, you can, and it’ll continue to cost a small fortune.

Maserati has also introduced a few new interior colour options, including bright red or a more traditional brown, with more stitching and two-tone alternatives once again made available from the Furioserie range.

The range structure is largely as before, only it now opens with a base Grecale, which features the same lower-spec 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid assistance as the previous GT model. Peak power is rated at 296bhp, and it’ll race from 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds and on to a 149mph top speed.

Above this sits the Modena, which shares the same four-cylinder petrol engine, albeit with a small power bump to 325bhp. The same all-electric Folgore and V6-powered Trofeo still top the range. These feature a few of their own unique colour and trim option changes, including the addition of Giallo Modenese – bright yellow – to the standard palette for the Trofeo.

The new Grecale is available to order now, hoping to attract buyers away from models as diverse as Porsche’s Macan and the Genesis GV70.

