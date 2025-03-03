The Maserati Grecale range has been updated to include a new base model, slashing the SUV’s starting price by more than £4,000. The new version, simply badged ‘Grecale’ replaces the outgoing Grecale GT and sits beneath the Modena, Trofeo and electric Folgore variants.

Using the same 296bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine as the old GT, the new entry-level Grecale costs £59,990 – £4,065 less than before. It follows in the footsteps of the recently announced GranTurismo and GranCabrio models, which also drop any additional badging in their most basic trims.

The standard Grecale gets solid Bianco or metallic Grigio Lava Opaco paint (other metallic and Fuoriserie shades are available as options) and 20-inch wheels with either summer or all-season tyres. Inside there’s open-pore Radica wood trim and Nero leather seats; a full spec list will be revealed later.

While we don’t know exactly what will be fitted as standard, a quick play with the Maserati configurator shows the cheapest Grecale will still be offered with a long list of options – including a £1,600 panoramic roof, a £2,305 Bowers and Wilkins stereo, and the £1,500 adaptive suspension system available elsewhere in the SUV range.

Despite this being the base Grecale, it’ll still do 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds and hit 149mph flat out. The Grecale Modena gets an extra 29bhp but shaves only 0.3 seconds from the benchmark sprint and hits the same top speed. This version costs another £11,490, but adds desirable extras such as a performance braking system with painted callipers, plus gloss black alloy wheels. It also opens up a wider options list.

The all-electric Folgore and twin-turbo Trofeo remain, priced from £99,165 and £102,950 respectively – each representing a small price increase over the 2024 model.

Fancy a low-cost Grecale for yourself? Take a look at our latest Maserati Grecale deals...