Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Exclusive Maserati Grecale Modena Sport special edition available to 50 UK buyers

Fifty units of the limited run Maserati Grecale will be available in the UK

by: Jordan Katsianis
29 Jan 2024
Maserati Grecale Modena Sport 2024 - front

Maserati has revealed a limited edition Modena Sport version of its Grecale SUV. Designed to directly rival the Porsche Macan, the new model will be based on the mid-level Maserati Grecale Modena model and feature bespoke styling and trim elements. Prices are still to be confirmed, but expect an increase over the Modena’s £70,925 price point for the 50 units due to land here in the UK. 

Upgrades include a range of exterior styling changes. There’s a black finish to the splitter, side skirts, the triple vents on the front wing, the window trims and badging – all of which are usually finished in brighter aluminium. There’s a limited palette of four colours for the bodywork, and a standard fitment of black-painted 21-inch wheels; providing a bit of contrast to the dark detailing outside are the red brake calipers peeking through those wheels. A panoramic roof is also added to the standard equipment list. 

The Grecale Modena Sport cabin is available with either black or red leather on the seats, dash and door cards, with an exclusive fitment of a high-gloss black trim. The rest of the cabin is standard Grecale, featuring a dual-screen infotainment display in the dash centre that controls media and supplementary functions, as well as a cowled set of digital dials mounted in front of the driver. 

Powering the Modena Sport is the existing turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine given a boost by the small 48V mild-hybrid system. It produces a relatively impressive 328bhp, and will get the midsize SUV to 62mph in just 5.3 seconds thanks to a snappy eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The Grecale Modena Sport is available to order now, with customer deliveries arriving in the next few months. As the most mainstream Maserati model in the brand’s modern history, the Grecale is the subject of some high hopes internally that it can add some much needed sales volume to the balance sheet.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Recommended

Maserati Grecale vs Porsche Macan: 2023 twin test review
Maserati Grecale and Porsche Macan - front tracking
Car group tests

Maserati Grecale vs Porsche Macan: 2023 twin test review

Can the Maserati Grecale beat the Porsche Macan for hot-SUV honours?
12 Aug 2023
Maserati Grecale Trofeo 2023 review
Maserati Grecale Trofeo - front
Road tests

Maserati Grecale Trofeo 2023 review

Maserati has introduced the Grecale Trofeo trim which brings some welcome upgrades, but it still falls short in some areas
21 May 2023
New Maserati Grecale GT 2023 review
Maserati Grecale GT - front
Road tests

New Maserati Grecale GT 2023 review

Maserati’s new Grecale midsize luxury SUV intends to do what the larger Levante never could… sell in decent numbers
12 May 2023
New Maserati Grecale 2023 review
Maserati Grecale - front
Road tests

New Maserati Grecale 2023 review

The new Maserati Grecale SUV takes the fight to its premium rivals, but does it succeed? We find out...
9 May 2023

Most Popular

Dacia Duster vs MG ZS: which is the best budget SUV?
Dacia Duster and MG ZS - front cornering
Car group tests

Dacia Duster vs MG ZS: which is the best budget SUV?

The Dacia Duster and MG ZS offer SUV motoring for those on a tight budget, and don’t make you feel hard done by
27 Jan 2024
How high are UK petrol prices compared to the rest of Europe?
High fuel prices. £2 per litre
News

How high are UK petrol prices compared to the rest of Europe?

The latest figures show how the high fuel tax take of twenty years ago has reduced over two decades
26 Jan 2024
Toyota Yaris Cross review
Toyota Yaris Cross - front
In-depth reviews

Toyota Yaris Cross review

Offering more space than its supermini sibling, the Toyota Yaris Cross is an efficient and well-equipped small SUV
26 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content