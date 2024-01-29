Exclusive Maserati Grecale Modena Sport special edition available to 50 UK buyers

Maserati has revealed a limited edition Modena Sport version of its Grecale SUV. Designed to directly rival the Porsche Macan, the new model will be based on the mid-level Maserati Grecale Modena model and feature bespoke styling and trim elements. Prices are still to be confirmed, but expect an increase over the Modena’s £70,925 price point for the 50 units due to land here in the UK.

Upgrades include a range of exterior styling changes. There’s a black finish to the splitter, side skirts, the triple vents on the front wing, the window trims and badging – all of which are usually finished in brighter aluminium. There’s a limited palette of four colours for the bodywork, and a standard fitment of black-painted 21-inch wheels; providing a bit of contrast to the dark detailing outside are the red brake calipers peeking through those wheels. A panoramic roof is also added to the standard equipment list.

The Grecale Modena Sport cabin is available with either black or red leather on the seats, dash and door cards, with an exclusive fitment of a high-gloss black trim. The rest of the cabin is standard Grecale, featuring a dual-screen infotainment display in the dash centre that controls media and supplementary functions, as well as a cowled set of digital dials mounted in front of the driver.

Powering the Modena Sport is the existing turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine given a boost by the small 48V mild-hybrid system. It produces a relatively impressive 328bhp, and will get the midsize SUV to 62mph in just 5.3 seconds thanks to a snappy eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The Grecale Modena Sport is available to order now, with customer deliveries arriving in the next few months. As the most mainstream Maserati model in the brand’s modern history, the Grecale is the subject of some high hopes internally that it can add some much needed sales volume to the balance sheet.

