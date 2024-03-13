New Maserati Grecale Folgore costs over £40,000 more than Porsche Macan EV

If you can’t wait until the second half of the year to get your hands on the all-electric Porsche Macan, the new Maserati Grecale Folgore is now available to order in the UK and the first examples are expected to arrive here in June.

But with a starting price of £109,950, Maserati’s first electric SUV costs over £40k more than the base Macan EV and nearly £15k up on the top-spec Macan Turbo.

The Grecale Folgore uses a dual-motor setup that produces 550bhp and 820Nm of torque, and is capable of flinging the car from 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds. There’s four drive modes available onboard: Max Range, GT, Sport and Offroad.

The 105kWh battery powering the car delivers a range of up to 311 miles – some way off the Macan’s 380-mile range – while recharging it from 20 to 80 per cent takes 29 minutes.

Maserati did make a few design changes to the petrol-powered Grecale when creating the EV, specifically to the front grille and rear diffuser, as well as adding more aerodynamic 19-21-inch alloy wheel options. The electric Grecale can also be distinguished by its copper trim and detailing.

A copper paint colour called Rame Folgore is also exclusively available on the EV, with more of the same hue featured inside. The interior of the Grecale Folgore features a material called Econyl, which is made from recycled old fishing nets, a customisable digital cockpit, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

Air suspension comes as standard along with a 14-speaker Sonus faber sound system, three-zone climate control, 14-way adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a surround view camera system, plus safety features like blind spot information, lane keeping and adaptive cruise control.

Also included in the price of the Grecale Folgore is a Maserati-branded home wallbox charger that offers charging speeds of up to 22kW.

Maserati’s range of Folgore-badged electric cars is slowly taking shape. The £180,000 GranTurismo Folgore grand tourer went on sale at the end of January 2024, and the Italian marque will launch an electric version of the new GranCabrio drop-top soon. An electric version of the Maserati MC20 supercar is coming in 2025, before the next-generation Maserati Quattroporte lands in 2028.

