New Maserati Grecale Folgore costs over £40,000 more than Porsche Macan EV

The first electric SUV from Maserati does 0-62mph in 4.2 seconds thanks to 550bhp and dual motors

by: Ellis Hyde
13 Mar 2024
If you can’t wait until the second half of the year to get your hands on the all-electric Porsche Macan, the new Maserati Grecale Folgore is now available to order in the UK and the first examples are expected to arrive here in June.

But with a starting price of £109,950, Maserati’s first electric SUV costs over £40k more than the base Macan EV and nearly £15k up on the top-spec Macan Turbo. 

The Grecale Folgore uses a dual-motor setup that produces 550bhp and 820Nm of torque, and is capable of flinging the car from 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds. There’s four drive modes available onboard: Max Range, GT, Sport and Offroad.

The 105kWh battery powering the car delivers a range of up to 311 miles – some way off the Macan’s 380-mile range – while recharging it from 20 to 80 per cent takes 29 minutes. 

Maserati did make a few design changes to the petrol-powered Grecale when creating the EV, specifically to the front grille and rear diffuser, as well as adding more aerodynamic 19-21-inch alloy wheel options. The electric Grecale can also be distinguished by its copper trim and detailing. 

A copper paint colour called Rame Folgore is also exclusively available on the EV, with more of the same hue featured inside. The interior of the Grecale Folgore features a material called Econyl, which is made from recycled old fishing nets, a customisable digital cockpit, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

Air suspension comes as standard along with a 14-speaker Sonus faber sound system, three-zone climate control, 14-way adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a surround view camera system, plus safety features like blind spot information, lane keeping and adaptive cruise control.

Also included in the price of the Grecale Folgore is a Maserati-branded home wallbox charger that offers charging speeds of up to 22kW.

Maserati’s range of Folgore-badged electric cars is slowly taking shape. The £180,000 GranTurismo Folgore grand tourer went on sale at the end of January 2024, and the Italian marque will launch an electric version of the new GranCabrio drop-top soon. An electric version of the Maserati MC20 supercar is coming in 2025, before the next-generation Maserati Quattroporte lands in 2028.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

