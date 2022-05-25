The planned Maserati MC20 Folgore electric supercar has been scrapped due to lack of demand, Auto Express can exclusively reveal. Instead, the firm will use 2025 to facelift the combustion car with a new look and, possibly, more power.

The flagship two-seat EV was in line to receive more than 1,200bhp from a tri-motor powertrain, but head of Maserati North Europe, Mariangela Del Vecchio, has now put paid to the plans, saying the car has “currently been discontinued because of a lower demand of BEV in the super-sports car segment".

Brand bosses had hinted at a possible reveal for the electric MC20 later this year, with the car set to become a key part of Maserati’s ‘Dare Forward 2030’ plan. It even showed a chassis buck with the Folgore’s battery packaged behind the monocoque where the ICE model’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo ‘Nettuno’ V6 engine would usually sit. It’s not clear whether the company has scaled back its long-term goal to be an EV-only carmaker by the end of the decade, but this news throws the proposal into doubt.

MC20 facelift due in 2025

Del Vecchio quickly followed her comments on the shelved EV supercar project by insisting the near five-year-old supercar would be treated to an update later in 2025: “We will have a revised version [of MC20] in the second half of the year; a facelift,” she said.

While Del Vecchio wouldn’t elaborate on exactly what form the tweaks would take, a Maserati spokesperson said “I’m sure our CEO will be keen that it looks different” to the existing car. That would point to typical headlight and bumper upgrades, interior revisions and possibly even a power hike. Hardware changes to things like the brakes or suspension could materialise, too.

Don’t expect the installation of a burbling V8 engine like Maserati’s of old, however; the brand is wedded to its downsized turbo V6, and that’s unlikely to change in the short to medium term.

