New Maserati Fuoriserie programme arrives as luxury brand bets on personalisation

Maserati has opened the doors to a new workshop and ‘Fuoriserie’ personalisation programme that will supposedly put no limits on what customers can dream up.

To showcase what its newly christened ‘Officine Fuoriserie Maserati’ can do for customers, Maserati has unveiled a vibrant, one-off version of the MC20 Cielo drop-top supercar called ‘Less is More…?’’ that sports a unique paint finish inspired by the Bauhaus art movement.

The matte blue body colour is contrasted by the complex, glossy hand-painted graphics running the length of the car. Meanwhile each 20-inch wheel has a different colour combination, and the nose features a brilliant white version of Maserati’s famous Trident emblem.

The Fuoriserie programme will allow customers to put their spin on any of Maserati’s models, from the GranTurismo coupé and GranCabrio convertible to the Grecale SUV.

As well as unique “tailor-made” cars, that will include details specifically requested by the customer, Maserati also has a catalogue with thousands of possibilities for colour combinations and designs that people can choose from.

There are two distinctive collections within that catalogue. The first is Corse, which is inspired by Maserati’s racing heritage and is “for fans of timeless style and gentleman drivers”. Meanwhile, the Futura designs are more avantgarde, and will incorporate new materials derived from the worlds of interior design, product design and even sportswear.

“We are asserting our position in the world of luxury, where we have always represented the ideal combination of performance and class,” Maserati CEO Santo Ficili said. “Towards this, the Officine Fuoriserie Maserati will add the opportunity of unlimited customisation, and an immersive experience in car design.

“Using our legacy, we will make all of our traditional customers happy, and inspire a new generation of Maserati customers.”

