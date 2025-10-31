Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Updated Maserati Grecale Folgore gets more range and a sporty cabin upgrade

Electric SUV can now go another 50 miles thanks to clever tech that only uses all-wheel drive when absolutely necessary

By:Alastair Crooks
31 Oct 2025
Maserati Grecale Folgore - yellow front angled15

Earlier this year, the Maserati Grecale received a minor update in the form of some extra kit and paint, but now something far more important has arrived for the all-electric Folgore: extra range. 

The Grecale Folgore’s massive 105kWh battery remains unchanged and thanks to a dual-motor powertrain, it still puts out a significant 550bhp and 820Nm of torque. The key to unlocking the Folgore’s added range actually lies with its all-wheel-drive system. 

Previously, the Grecale Folgore sent power to both axles all the time, but now Maserati has introduced a disconnection system which transfers power to the rear wheels only – switching to all-wheel drive when traction is needed. This helps boost the range from 311 miles up to 360 miles. Maserati claims the shift can be done entirely autonomously in just 500 milliseconds.

To ensure the Grecale Folgore’s battery is ready for charging in its most efficient temperature window, Maserati has also added automatic battery pre-conditioning. This intervenes when a charging station is chosen on the sat-nav via Maserati’s ‘EV Routing’ function. Maximum charging still stands at 150kW, providing a 20-80 per cent top-up in 29 minutes. 

With power unchanged, the Grecale Folgore still completes the 0-62mph sprint in 4.1 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds behind the V6-powered Grecale Trofeo. However, the all-electric model does have the lowest top speed out of all the Grecale models, at 137mph. 

Maserati Grecale Folgore - black and white seats15

For 2026, Maserati has also added three new interior configurations from its Fuoriserie customisation programme. These include Premium Pelle Ghiaccio (‘Premium Ice Leather’), Sport Leather in Nero and Rosso (black and red) or Nero and Giallo (black and yellow), and eight design options for the sport seats. 

There are now 11 base colours overall, plus six alloy wheels options too. 

Pricing for the updated Grecale Folgore hasn’t been announced, but we expect it’ll be similar to the current car’s starting point of £99,175. If you don’t want to pay that much there’s always the Auto Express Buy A Car service where you can pick up a used Maserati Grecale for less than half the price of a new Folgore. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content