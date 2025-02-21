Maserati has revealed a new pair of entry-level versions of its GranTursimo coupe and GranCabrio convertible that bring the starting price of both ranges down over previous variants. Now simply called GranTurismo and GranCabrio, they cost from £125,265 and £131,325 respectively, both sharing much of the same powertrain and equipment as the more expensive options, with one or two exceptions.

In the case of the Coupe, this model replaces the previous Modena variant, and evens out the coupe and convertible ranges – so that they now include this new entry-level model, the sportier Trofeo model and electric Folgore.

Both entry-level models run a 483bhp version of the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine as the 542bhp Trofeo. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The 0-62mph sprint is rated at 3.9 and 4.0 seconds for the coupe and convertible respectively, which is only 0.2 seconds behind the more powerful Trofeo.

Maserati has made no fundamental changes to the chassis set-up – meaning that the air suspension and its active ride height functionality is fitted as standard alongside adaptive dampers, active cruise control and a rear-view camera.

There’s little between the new model and the existing Trofeo for specification, either, with the GranCabrio still featuring Maserati’s beautifully finished interior, plus the same dual-touchscreen set-up. These join a digital driver’s display and a fourth screen that replaces the traditional Maserati clock.

There is a new set of 20-inch alloy wheels in place of the staggered 20/21-inch set-up of the other variants, but some elements, such as matrix LED headlights and the excellent Sonus Faber stereo, are now relegated to the options list.

Alongside the introduction of the new base-level car, there has been a subtle suite of model-year changes, including a slightly larger palette of standard exterior colours, plus the new option of a tan leather interior package.

The new models have also been introduced alongside a one-off GranCabrio Trofeo ONE-of-ONE – a special commission built for the ICE concours in St Moritz, Switzerland. This model has been fitted with white-painted wheels, white badging and light blue three-layer paintwork.

