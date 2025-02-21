Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Both coupe and convertible are now available at a more attractive price point

By:Jordan Katsianis
3 Mar 2025
Maserati GranCabrio - front static11

Maserati has revealed a new pair of entry-level versions of its GranTursimo coupe and GranCabrio convertible that bring the starting price of both ranges down over previous variants. Now simply called GranTurismo and GranCabrio, they cost from £125,265 and £131,325 respectively, both sharing much of the same powertrain and equipment as the more expensive options, with one or two exceptions. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

In the case of the Coupe, this model replaces the previous Modena variant, and evens out the coupe and convertible ranges – so that they now include this new entry-level model, the sportier Trofeo model and electric Folgore. 

Both entry-level models run a 483bhp version of the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine as the 542bhp Trofeo. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The 0-62mph sprint is rated at 3.9 and 4.0 seconds for the coupe and convertible respectively, which is only 0.2 seconds behind the more powerful Trofeo.

Maserati GranCabrio - rear static

Maserati has made no fundamental changes to the chassis set-up – meaning that the air suspension and its active ride height functionality is fitted as standard alongside adaptive dampers, active cruise control and a rear-view camera. 

There’s little between the new model and the existing Trofeo for specification, either, with the GranCabrio still featuring Maserati’s beautifully finished interior, plus the same dual-touchscreen set-up. These join a digital driver’s display and a fourth screen that replaces the traditional Maserati clock.

There is a new set of 20-inch alloy wheels in place of the staggered 20/21-inch set-up of the other variants, but some elements, such as matrix LED headlights and the excellent Sonus Faber stereo, are now relegated to the options list. 

Alongside the introduction of the new base-level car, there has been a subtle suite of model-year changes, including a slightly larger palette of standard exterior colours, plus the new option of a tan leather interior package. 

The new models have also been introduced alongside a one-off GranCabrio Trofeo ONE-of-ONE – a special commission built for the ICE concours in St Moritz, Switzerland. This model has been fitted with white-painted wheels, white badging and light blue three-layer paintwork. 

Did you know you can buy a used Maserati now on Auto Express?

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best summer cars 2025: our top choices and where to drive them
Best summer cars - header image

Best summer cars 2025: our top choices and where to drive them

The Auto Express team list their dream wheels for the warmer months
Best cars & vans
13 Feb 2025
Best GT cars 2025: the top 10 grand tourers on sale
Best GT cars - header image

Best GT cars 2025: the top 10 grand tourers on sale

If you want to cross continents in style and comfort, these are the best grand tourers to buy
Best cars & vans
3 Feb 2025
Maserati GranCabrio review
Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo - front

Maserati GranCabrio review

Elegant open-top grand tourers might not really be in fashion right now, but Maserati has hit the bullseye with its superb GranCabrio
In-depth reviews
27 Jan 2025
Exclusive new Maserati GranTurismo 110 Anniversario is a 750bhp birthday party
Maserati GranTurismo 110 Anniversario Blu Inchiostro and Rame Folgore

Exclusive new Maserati GranTurismo 110 Anniversario is a 750bhp birthday party

This special, fully-electric GranTurismo is Maserati’s present to itself
News
28 Nov 2024

Most Popular

New Toyota RAV4 to stick with hybrid power when it arrives later this year
Toyota RAV4 design render (watermarked) - front

New Toyota RAV4 to stick with hybrid power when it arrives later this year

The all-new SUV will focus on hybrid power and an improved cabin, and our exclusive images show what it could look like
News
28 Feb 2025
Dacia, Renault and VW are delivering new cars at the right prices
Opinion - VW Golf

Dacia, Renault and VW are delivering new cars at the right prices

Mike Rutherford takes a look at new car sales figures across Europe
Opinion
2 Mar 2025
Denza is coming: BYD’s premium sub-brand to hit UK showrooms
Denza logo

Denza is coming: BYD’s premium sub-brand to hit UK showrooms

The brand’s first offering to Brits could be its hugely powerful Z9GT shooting brake estate
News
27 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content