Jeep Grand Cherokee review

Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee a good car?

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is decidedly unremarkable. It’s adequate in many respects, but that simply isn’t good enough when prices can reach over £85,000, and similarly expensive rivals include the more dynamic and luxurious BMW X5 and Range Rover Sport. Alternatively, if you’re looking for a premium SUV that can tackle tough terrain head on, the Land Rover Defender is the far superior choice.

Key specs Fuel type Plug-in hybrid Body style 5dr SUV Powertrain 2.0-litre, 4cyl turbo petrol, 2x e-motors Safety 5-star (Euro NCAP) 2022 Warranty 3yrs/60,000 miles

How much does the Jeep Grand Cherokee cost?

With prices ranging from around £72,500 to £86,000, the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee isn’t a cheap car. For context, those prices mean the big Jeep is competing with large premium SUVs like the Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Range Rover Sport, and in this company, the Grand Cherokee struggles to compete.

In truth, the UK, or indeed mainline Europe, isn’t natural territory for the Grand Cherokee; it’s a large SUV designed for the highways and large expanses of North America. That said, with Jeep now owned by Stellantis, the current Grand Cherokee should feel more European than models of old.

Take the fact that there’s not a V8 engine under the bonnet. Instead, the sole powertrain available is a 4xe petrol-electric hybrid, giving the Grand Cherokee some green credentials and the potential for low running costs. And unlike many of its rivals, the Grand Cherokee is genuinely good off-road; the ability to venture off the beaten track is one reason to choose the Jeep over its premium rivals.