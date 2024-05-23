Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
All-new Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV revealed almost in full ahead of 30 May debut

Jeep’s new 592bhp flagship SUV does 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds, and arrives in the UK in 2025

by: Ellis Hyde
23 May 2024
Jeep Wagoneer S 2024 teaser

The all-new, all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S will be unveiled on 30 May. However, the brand has decided to build anticipation for the flagship SUV’s world debut by sharing a video of the car completely undisguised, practically revealing the design in full, as well as some key performance figures.

To be fair, not much was left to the imagination about the Wagoneer S even before this point. Images of the imposing yet sleek-looking electric car were accidentally shared by Jeep’s parent company Stellantis on social media earlier this year, and we got a look inside at the interior shortly after.

But what did we learn from this new video? For starters, the Jeep Wagoneer S is capable of 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds – one tenth of a second quicker than earlier estimates and the Hellcat V8-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which was the brand’s quickest model, until now.

The Wagoneer S is that quick because it produces 592bhp and 837Nm of torque, and comes with four-wheel drive. Jeep says it also offers a range of more than 300 miles, though an exact figure has yet to be announced, and it's the same with the battery size – at least some things are still under wraps.

The Jeep Wagoneer S will be the first car sold in Europe to use Stellantis’s new STLA Large platform, which serves as the underpinnings for the new Dodge Charger unveiled in March. The same architecture is also going to be used by brands like Alfa Romeo and Maserati for their future EVs.

Jeep Wagoneer S - interior

The design of the Wagoneer S hasn’t changed all that much since we saw the concept in 2022. The signature seven-slot grille is narrower than on other Jeeps, but stretches across the front of the car and is illuminated by LEDs, while a light bar sits above it.

The squared-off wheelarches help to make the Wagoneer S look suitably tough, and at the rear there’s a massive floating roof spoiler, plus a full-width light bar, as you’d expect. 

Inside, there are four screens on the dashboard: a digital driver’s display, a central touchscreen, a separate screen for the climate controls, and one just for the front passenger. To put it another way, there’s 45 inches of displays up front in the Wagoneer S, not counting the head-up display which will be offered as well.

Meanwhile the centre console features the ‘Selec-Terrain’ drive mode toggle, with a choice of Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand and Auto modes available. A dual-pane openable sunroof is standard, and a 19-speaker McIntosh sound system will be available, much like with the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. 

The Jeep Wagoneer S is due to go on sale in North America later this year, however it won’t be landing on our side of the pond until some time in 2025.

Are you excited to see the Jeep Wagoneer S come to the UK? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

