All-new Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV revealed almost in full ahead of 30 May debut

The all-new, all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S will be unveiled on 30 May. However, the brand has decided to build anticipation for the flagship SUV’s world debut by sharing a video of the car completely undisguised, practically revealing the design in full, as well as some key performance figures.

To be fair, not much was left to the imagination about the Wagoneer S even before this point. Images of the imposing yet sleek-looking electric car were accidentally shared by Jeep’s parent company Stellantis on social media earlier this year, and we got a look inside at the interior shortly after.

But what did we learn from this new video? For starters, the Jeep Wagoneer S is capable of 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds – one tenth of a second quicker than earlier estimates and the Hellcat V8-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which was the brand’s quickest model, until now.

The Wagoneer S is that quick because it produces 592bhp and 837Nm of torque, and comes with four-wheel drive. Jeep says it also offers a range of more than 300 miles, though an exact figure has yet to be announced, and it's the same with the battery size – at least some things are still under wraps.