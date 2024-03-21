BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept revealed to preview all-new electric SUV
This Neue Klasse X concept showcases the design inspiration for next year’s Neue Klasse SUV
BMW has unveiled a new concept called the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X and we’re going to see the production version of it on sale in 2025. This SUV concept follows on from the Vision Neue Klasse saloon concept revealed at last year’s Munich Motor Show and details the future of BMW’s design and its technological focus in an SUV package.
In terms of design, the concept closely aligns with our exclusive images that were produced from a selection of spy shot imagery taken of the disguised production car testing. Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW design says, “the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X provides a look ahead to the X models of the Neue Klasse. The X models will remain strong in character: monolithic, clean and with a very distinctive vertical interpretation of the BMW light signature.”
There are elements of the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse saloon in this new concept, but the front features a classic vertical kidney grille arrangement. This sits in the middle of a full-width horizontal section that incorporates the headlights on its outer edge, mimicking BMW’s traditional headlight and grille design made famous by the likes of the E30 Series, E28 5 Series and E24 6 Series. The indented channel that runs from the kidney grille on to the bonnet is a BMW design trait currently used on internal-combustion engined BMWs like the M4 and EVs like the i7.
To the side of the Vision Neue Klasse X we can see there are no wheel arch extensions contrasting with the rest of the bodywork like on the similarly-sized iX3. The clean design extends to the side surfacing, with a low crease helping to emphasise the concept’s squat stance. In typical EV concept fashion, there’s a set of camera-based ‘virtual’ wing mirrors, although instead of flush-fitting door handles, BMW has opted for little winglet-style handles on the window line. Together with the panoramic roof, the low window line “floods the interior with natural light” according to BMW. You might notice the iconic Hofmeister kink is missing from the window line, although BMW has referenced it through a reflective print on the rear three-quarter window.
The rear features a sloping roofline with a D-pillar set quite far inboard to give a sportier look. This is helped by a larger overhanging roof spoiler and wide (albeit not full-width) horizontally-mounted rear lights. Just like at the front, the rear badge is located within an indent between the two rear lights.
BMW Vision Neue Klasse X interior
Inside we see a cabin heavily influenced by the minimalist interior of the Vision Neue Klasse concept. The wide driver’s display screen on top of the dash features key driving information, but can also display weather, the driver’s efficiency, arrival times and range. In the production car, BMW says this will be complemented by a head-up display. The sloped central infotainment screen is taken from the Neue Klasse saloon model, as is much of the steering wheel design.
Battery and range
Sitting on the Neue Klasse platform, the new X concept benefits from a battery with energy density 20 per cent higher than BMW’s current EVs. This, combined with 800V architecture will enable “30 per cent more range” according to BMW development boss Frank Weber. Based on the current iX3’s 285-mile maximum, we could see a range of around 350 miles for the production version - although the dash in the official images displays a maximum 600km (372 miles) at 100 per cent charge. Ten minutes of charging will be able to add 186 miles of range too, says BMW.
Addressing the driving experience of the Neue Klasse X, Weber said, “Neue Klasse means BMW driving at an even higher level. Going forward we will combine four key control units in a single high-performance computer (BMW calls this the ‘super-brain’). The result will be more dynamic performance, more precision, more efficiency and even more fun to drive.”
We expect the standard Neue Klasse SUV to use a single rear-motor set up, although the BMW M division has said the platform could provide a quad-motor, four-wheel drive variant - which may also feature on an all-electric BMW M3. The SUV, however, will arrive from 2025 where it could sit alongside the current iX3 for a while, before replacing it altogether.
Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs on sale now...