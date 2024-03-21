BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept revealed to preview all-new electric SUV

BMW has unveiled a new concept called the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X and we’re going to see the production version of it on sale in 2025. This SUV concept follows on from the Vision Neue Klasse saloon concept revealed at last year’s Munich Motor Show and details the future of BMW’s design and its technological focus in an SUV package.

In terms of design, the concept closely aligns with our exclusive images that were produced from a selection of spy shot imagery taken of the disguised production car testing. Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW design says, “the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X provides a look ahead to the X models of the Neue Klasse. The X models will remain strong in character: monolithic, clean and with a very distinctive vertical interpretation of the BMW light signature.”

There are elements of the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse saloon in this new concept, but the front features a classic vertical kidney grille arrangement. This sits in the middle of a full-width horizontal section that incorporates the headlights on its outer edge, mimicking BMW’s traditional headlight and grille design made famous by the likes of the E30 Series, E28 5 Series and E24 6 Series. The indented channel that runs from the kidney grille on to the bonnet is a BMW design trait currently used on internal-combustion engined BMWs like the M4 and EVs like the i7.

To the side of the Vision Neue Klasse X we can see there are no wheel arch extensions contrasting with the rest of the bodywork like on the similarly-sized iX3. The clean design extends to the side surfacing, with a low crease helping to emphasise the concept’s squat stance. In typical EV concept fashion, there’s a set of camera-based ‘virtual’ wing mirrors, although instead of flush-fitting door handles, BMW has opted for little winglet-style handles on the window line. Together with the panoramic roof, the low window line “floods the interior with natural light” according to BMW. You might notice the iconic Hofmeister kink is missing from the window line, although BMW has referenced it through a reflective print on the rear three-quarter window.