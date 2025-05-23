Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New BMW Concept Speedtop is an ultra-rare shooting brake with looks to die for

Couldn’t get on the shortlist for the BMW Skytop? Here’s the hard-top version – but only 70 will be made

By:Alastair Crooks
23 May 2025
BMW Concept Speedtop - front22

BMW has been promising for some time that it’ll reveal something “dynamic, elegant and exotic” at this year’s Villa d’Este concours event, and now the wraps have finally come off – say hello to the new Concept Speedtop.

Although labelled a concept, the Speedtop will tread a very similar path to last year’s Concept Skytop, which was also unveiled at Villa d’Este on Lake Como, Italy. 

The convertible Skytop has continued development over the past 12 months, and Auto Express has caught it testing numerous times. It’s clear that the production-ready Skytop looks just like the concept, and we can expect the same of the Speedtop.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Not that you’re likely to ever see one. The 2024 Skytop proved incredibly popular, with all 50 units selling out before its reveal – despite a price tag of around £500,000. The Speedtop is only slightly less exclusive, with 70 planned and a price tag to match that of the Skytop. 

BMW Concept Speedtop - rear

Sharing the same overall body and mechanicals as the Skytop, the Concept Speedtop is based on the hottest version of the current 8 Series – the M8 Competition. This means that under the sculpted bonnet lies a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 with 616bhp going to all four wheels, via an eight-speed automatic transmission. We don’t know how the extra shooting brake bodywork affects the kerbweight, but the 0-62mph time should stay in the region of 3.2 seconds. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

BMW says the Concept Speedtop “reimagines the sporty Touring” with head of BMW design, Adrian van Hooydonk stating: “It’s very unique in the automotive industry. In this way, we have created an exclamation mark for our entire line-up, especially for the Touring models.”

As with the Skytop, the Speedtop features a central spline that runs from the uniquely designed kidney grilles through the bonnet and on to the roof – ending at the raised rear roofline to create the shooting brake profile. The Speedtop also gets further bespoke details, such as 14-spoke wheels and an exterior colour gradient, which transforms from Floating Sunstone Maroon to Floating Sundown Silver.

BMW Concept Speedtop - dash

Inside, there are more special touches for the Speedtop with brown and white leather upholstery and a ‘BMW Concept Speedtop’ inscription on the centre console. However, up front at least it’s a recognisable 8 Series cabin with the same 12.3-inch screen on the dash. 

To the rear it’s vastly different. With the taller roof, you might have thought BMW would keep the M8’s four-seat layout, but the rear seats have been removed to make way for two luggage bay areas split by a centre section with ‘Speedtop’ inscribed. 

BMW has form for this kind of limited-run special at Villa d’Este. In 2023, the firm unveiled the Concept Touring Coupé as a modern interpretation of the iconic Z3 M ‘Clown shoe’ coupé, and in 2016 it displayed the Hommage concept, based on the previous-generation M2 and built as a tribute to the original 2002 Turbo. 

Don’t expect the Speedtop to be the last either. Sylvia Neubauer, vice president for BMW M customers, brand and sales previously told Auto Express: “[BMW’s] strategy is to have a series of small-series additions that we offer to the markets. There will be something coming at Villa d’Este this year [the Speedtop], and probably some future small-series editions with the ‘M’ designation”.

Click here for our list of the best performance cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Ultra-exclusive BMW Skytop spotted on the road for the first and possibly last time
BMW Skytop - front 3/4

Ultra-exclusive BMW Skytop spotted on the road for the first and possibly last time

Only 50 examples of the elegant V8-powered two-seater will be made, each costing approximately £500,000, and they’ve all been sold
News
16 May 2025
Exclusive BMW M-branded halo car due after limited Skytop convertible goes down a storm
BMW Concept Skytop - front end

Exclusive BMW M-branded halo car due after limited Skytop convertible goes down a storm

The reception for the £500k one-of-50 BMW convertible has been so strong, the maker is planning more exclusive cars
News
25 Apr 2025
New BMW HypersonX tech to make EVs sound like ‘the pleasure of driving’
BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept - front

New BMW HypersonX tech to make EVs sound like ‘the pleasure of driving’

Neue Klasse cars will be able to tailor sounds based on the driving situation, starting with the new iX3
News
17 Apr 2025
What is BMW M? Past, present and future of the Bavarian powerhouse
Auto Express consumer reporter Tom Jervis sitting in a BMW M1

What is BMW M? Past, present and future of the Bavarian powerhouse

For more than 50 years, BMW’s M division has been thrilling drivers. We look at its amazing past – and preview an exciting future
Features
12 Apr 2025

Most Popular

New Ford Fiesta: latest details on supermini’s potential return
Ford Fiesta exclusive image

New Ford Fiesta: latest details on supermini’s potential return

The Ford Fiesta could be coming back as an electric car, and here’s everything we know so far
News
20 May 2025
Labour hints at major luxury car tax U-turn to boost EV sales
Luxury car tax

Labour hints at major luxury car tax U-turn to boost EV sales

Is pressure from retailers and car makers finally cutting through with ministers?
News
22 May 2025
Flawed hybrid car efficiency data to stifle UK EV sales and propagate pollution
Connecting charger to Hyundai Tucson PHEV

Flawed hybrid car efficiency data to stifle UK EV sales and propagate pollution

Half a million extra PHEVs could reach UK roads by 2030 in place of cleaner EVs due to changes surrounding the ZEV Mandate
News
19 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content