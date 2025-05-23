New BMW Concept Speedtop is an ultra-rare shooting brake with looks to die for

BMW has been promising for some time that it’ll reveal something “dynamic, elegant and exotic” at this year’s Villa d’Este concours event, and now the wraps have finally come off – say hello to the new Concept Speedtop.

Although labelled a concept, the Speedtop will tread a very similar path to last year’s Concept Skytop, which was also unveiled at Villa d’Este on Lake Como, Italy.

The convertible Skytop has continued development over the past 12 months, and Auto Express has caught it testing numerous times. It’s clear that the production-ready Skytop looks just like the concept, and we can expect the same of the Speedtop.

Not that you’re likely to ever see one. The 2024 Skytop proved incredibly popular, with all 50 units selling out before its reveal – despite a price tag of around £500,000. The Speedtop is only slightly less exclusive, with 70 planned and a price tag to match that of the Skytop.

Sharing the same overall body and mechanicals as the Skytop, the Concept Speedtop is based on the hottest version of the current 8 Series – the M8 Competition. This means that under the sculpted bonnet lies a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 with 616bhp going to all four wheels, via an eight-speed automatic transmission. We don’t know how the extra shooting brake bodywork affects the kerbweight, but the 0-62mph time should stay in the region of 3.2 seconds.