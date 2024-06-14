Giant Panda electrified! New Fiat Grande Panda arrives with EV and hybrid power

The Grande Panda will be available with a choice of hybrid and pure-electric powertrains, and sits on the Smart Car platform used by the new Citroen C3 and Vauxhall Frontera, so should feature the same running gear.

That means EV will probably use the same 44kWh battery as the e-C3, which offers a range of up to 200 miles, though Fiat has yet to share an official figure. Meanwhile the mild-hybrid powertrain in the Citroen and Vauxhall is a three-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with a 28bhp electric motor built-in. This allows for short periods of pure-electric driving, and helps with fuel efficiency.

Pricing is still under wraps for now, but based on prices for the Citroen C3/e-C3, we expect the new Fiat Grande Panda will start from around £18,000 in hybrid form and closer to £22,000 for the electric version. That would put the EV in the firing line of the forthcoming Hyundai Inster.

More details about the Grande Panda will be announced this summer as part of Fiat’s 125th anniversary celebration. The first examples should arrive in the UK either by the end of the year or early 2025.

New Fiat Panda family

The Grande Panda is the first in a new family of Panda-inspired models, with Fiat pledging it will launch one new addition every year until 2027. They will all use the same Smart Car platform and design language, and share a common philosophy of “functionality should never exist without fun”.

Based on the other concept cars Fiat unveiled in February alongside the Mega-Panda, the line-up will eventually include a family SUV, fastback and campervan, however exactly which of those is arriving next is still unclear.

In an exclusive interview with Auto Express earlier this year, Fiat CEO Oliver François told us that this new model range will “share that approach of practicality, roominess and simplicity, obviously borrowing some of the iconic cues of the Panda of the eighties, that’s for sure.”

What do you think of the new Fiat Grande Panda?