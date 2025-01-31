Fiat Grande Panda review

Is the Fiat Grande Panda a good car?

Building a desirable, affordable car is tough in 2025, but Fiat has played a blinder by delivering a new Grande Panda that’s not just cheap, but packed full of character and, should you wish, comes with an electric powertrain. There are some issues – motorway refinement could be improved and the rear seats are tight – but there’s so much to love about the new Grande Panda that these are not major concerns. Bravo Fiat.

Key specs Fuel type Hybrid and electric Body style Five-seat supermini Powertrain(s) 1.2-litre three-cylinder hybrid, front-wheel drive 44kWh battery, 1x e-motor, front-wheel drive Safety Not yet NCAP tested Warranty TBC

How much does the Fiat Grande Panda cost?

Icon is a word so frequently used in the car industry that it could well be stripped of all meaning, but it’s entirely justified in the case of the enduring Fiat Panda. Given some of the classic models of the past, interest is always huge whenever a new generation arrives. Fiat has gone big with the new Grande Panda, not just in terms of size – this is now firmly a B-segment offering – but also with its compelling styling, electric range and aggressive price point.

Fitted with an electric powertrain, it costs from just over £21,000 for the entry-level RED model and just under £24,000 for the fully loaded La Prima. This represents incredible value. A hybrid is also available for even less – around £2,000 model for model – but for now we’re focusing on the all-electric model, and there’s plenty to talk about.

Engines, performance & drive Conservative powertrains and a solid driving experience are more than enough for the class

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Grande Panda hybrid 98bhp 10 99mph Grande Panda BEV 111bhp 11 82mph

For now the electric Panda comes with a single battery electric powertrain option that pairs a 111bhp e-motor mounted on the front axle with a 44kWh battery pack. This offers a good balance of performance and range considering the price point.