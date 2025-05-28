New Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid 2025 review: spacious supermini is far from efficient

Verdict

When it comes to the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid, I’m not entirely ‘Mr Lover Lover’. That’s down to the way it drives: the ride lacks finesse and fuel consumption disappointed on the launch. Other aspects? The interior and exterior design are irresistible, the cabin and boot spacious for a supermini and the pricing is great value, making the rest an absolute smash hit.

Fiat has remixed its blocky, 1980s Panda city car into this bigger Grande Panda, which we’re driving for the first time in ‘Hybrid’ petrol/electric form.

It combines a 1.2-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, powered by a small battery. There’s no need (or capability) to plug in, making it a hassle-free hybrid and a challenger for cars such as the Toyota Yaris Cross and the Kia Stonic.

Be gentle with the throttle and the motor can sail the Grande Panda up to around 20mph, then the three-cylinder engine rumbles discreetly to life. So the 28bhp e-motor is good for emissions-free gentle runs, manoeuvring or motorway coasting, but its biggest asset is assisting the petrol engine to boost acceleration and reduce consumption.

The 109bhp Grande Panda Hybrid is not a quick car (the 0-62mph run takes 10 seconds), but counterintuitively it never feels slow. The standard dual-clutch automatic helps, shifting smoothly and rapidly through the gears and blending petrol and electric power to send to the front wheels. It can be hesitant if traffic makes you come off the throttle then quickly jump back on again, but motorway kickdown is responsive enough and the three-cylinder revs out with a nice metallic warble.

We drive the hybrid out of Turin atop its craggy roads, along the motorway and up into hilly wine-making country. With its simple twist beam rear suspension, ride comfort is the Grande Panda’s weak spot. The tall, five-door hatch feels jiggly and unsettled around town, and a little stiff and rubbery at high speeds which transmits potholes and bumps into the cabin. Its sister car, the Citroen C3, certainly has a softer ride.