Fiat ‘Mega-Panda’ leads surprise concept car blitz that uncovers bold future model plans
Four other all-electric concept car models were revealed with wild styling
Fiat has just announced five new concept cars, a pick-up truck, a camper van, a fastback and two ‘Panda-inspired’ creations in the form of a city car and an SUV. The first production-ready model derived from the new concept collection is expected to be revealed in July 2024 as part Fiat’s 125th anniversary celebrations. From there, the plan is for a new launch every year until 2027.
Each of the Fiat concepts will be based on a common architecture from parent company Stellantis, which we expect to be the same ‘Smart Car’ platform featured on the new Citroen e-C3.
With the reveal of the five concepts, Fiat said: “The new cars will share the same philosophy - functionality should never exist without fun - and the same technology - a single global platform where new models can be manufactured on a local relevance basis.” The cars won’t be limited to pure-electric power either. The brand claims, “the unique multi-energy platform will also allow the next Fiat models to be equipped with all types of powertrain (electric, hybrid and ICE).”
The first car to be revealed in full this summer is expected to be based on the city car concept, which clearly takes influence from the blocky design of the original Panda. Fiat says the new car is bigger than the current Panda and refers to it as a “Mega-Panda”. It’ll be the closest in size to the new Citroen e-C3 so, with the same 44kWh battery as the French car, we should see an all-electric range of around 200 miles for the Panda.
The new ‘Mega-Panda’ differs in design from the Fiat Centoventi concept of 2019 that was also inspired by the original Panda. This new concept sits much higher and, according to Fiat, “offers roominess and versatility for family weekend trips and holidays”. We know the Citroen e-C3 will be one of the cheapest electric cars on sale when it arrives later this year with a price of under £23,000. The Fiat should sit around the same price point, with the potential for petrol-powered alternatives to be cheaper still.
There’s no word on what order the concepts will arrive in after the Panda, but the pick-up truck is next to feature on Fiat video reveal. The Fiat Strada pick-up is the best-selling vehicle in Brazil and Fiat says it is confident it can replicate its success in Europe, although we’re not sure what will power the new truck.
Another influence from other continents comes in the form of the ‘Fastback’. It’s pitched as an “heir” to the Fiat Fastback and Tipo, big sellers for the brand in South America, Middle East and Africa. Fiat says the “Fastback is proof that FIAT can improve its sustainable commitment without giving up on performance”.
Described as a “Giga-Panda”, the SUV is a larger alternative to the Mega-Panda concept with an emphasis on “family transport”. It’ll sit on a stretched version of the same Smart Car platform as the smaller Panda and rival the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross.
The final concept is the camper van, referred to by Fiat as the “do-it-all” vehicle. It’ll go up against the VW ID. Buzz in the all-electric camper van sector, although the concept’s design suggests it’ll come with some extra off-road ability.
