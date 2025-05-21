It’s a giant Panda! New Fiat SUV and Fastback to boost brand’s line-up

A chunky SUV and cool ‘Fastback’ crossover are on the launchpad, as Fiat’s new model blitz intensifies.

The big one – literally, by Fiat’s compact standards – is an SUV nicknamed GigaPanda. A sister car to the 4.4m-long Citroen C3 Aircross, the SUV is likely to offer both five- and seven-seat configurations.

Launching first, however, is Fiat’s Fastback. It will fill the gap left by the Tipo, fleetingly sold in the UK as a budget hatchback to challenge the Ford Focus. But the saloon variant is the big ticket item for Fiat: badged as Egea, it’s a strong seller in Algeria and Turkey, where it’s also assembled. There’s also a coupé-SUV called the Fastback in Brazil. The new model is charged with replacing all these Fiats in one fell swoop – and the UK team is looking into bringing it here.

“Two new cars are coming that will complete Fiat’s resurgence,” head of Europe Gaetano Thorel exclusively told Auto Express at the brand’s Centro Stile design centre. And they’ll both be unveiled in the next 12 months, with the Fastback set for a debut before the end of 2025.

The cars will underpin Fiat’s bid to transform from local player to global force. The once-mighty small car brand has become a minnow in the UK, with the baby Panda no longer manufactured in right-hand drive and only the 500e city car and 600 mild hybrid and electric SUV in showrooms, alongside their sporty Abarth offshoots.