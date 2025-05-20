Fiat is "going further" with the 4x4 version of its Grande Panda, revealed as a concept but confirmed for production with a hybrid drivetrain and a suite of ingenious accessories.

The regular Grande Panda's design is inspired by the beloved and very boxy Panda 4x4 from the eighties, which posed a one-upmanship challenge for the design team.

"We had to go a bit further," head of design Francois Leboine exclusively told Auto Express at Fiat's design centre in Turin. "But we didn't want to make it a caricature. We just wanted to [add] things to make it even cooler, the layer that was missing to finish the car as a 4x4. To say, 'now I'm ready to go off-road' – that was more or less the exercise."

The 4x4 is a fond part of the Panda’s heritage, with three iterations of the off-roader to date. But it hasn't been a big-seller, Fiat's head of Europe told us in Turin. "When we stopped the Panda 4x4, we had a revolution!" said Gaetano Thorel. "People saying: 'You're crazy, everybody is driving a 4x4. But when you look at the number, you realise that the 4x4 was [less than] 5 per cent of the mix!"

The Grande Pande is set to be the first four-wheel drive model based on Stellantis’ 'smart car' platform, which also underpins the Citroen C3 and Vauxhall Frontera, enhanced by an extra electric motor on the rear axle. Fiat says “[the electrified rear axle] feature would enable the Grande Panda 4x4 to deliver impressive performance in urban settings and on more demanding terrain.”