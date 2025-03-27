New Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 review: a rugged but flawed SUV

At the same time, Jeep’s designers have given this edition of the car a subtle, but not unwelcome nip and tuck with tougher-looking bumpers, wheels and colour options. It’s also the first Avenger to be fitted as standard with roof rails. Two trims will be offered in the UK – Upland and The North Face, the latter featuring plenty of rugged styling elements inspired by the outdoor clothing company.

Yet the Avenger’s key details haven’t changed, really. It’s still quite cramped inside, especially in the rear where owners will find it a challenge to fit kids and all the stuff that comes with them. And due to the rear-mounted e-motor and more sophisticated suspension, the boot’s also on the tight side at 325 litres – 30 less than in the electric Avenger and 45 less than the standard hybrid.

The cabin has been brightened up with a few interesting fabric choices and some clever storage, but most of the materials still lack substance and feel a little thin considering the car’s price. Tech is only average too, because while there are two 10.25-inch screens, the driver’s display only allows relatively rudimentary customisation and it can be slow to react.

Most operations are controlled through the main 10.25-inch touchscreen. This is generally well laid out and easy to navigate, but it too can be slow to react. The embedded navigation is basic but functional, yet most customers will likely rely on the wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The good news is that the Jeep’s row of very useful physical controls underneath means that you won’t need to switch out of the phone-mirroring app to do things like fiddle with the air-conditioning.

On the road, the new powertrain feels spritely at around-town speeds, thanks to the petrol e-motor’s low-down torque. However, the second extra motor doesn’t add much to the overall output; instead, it distributes the power across the axles because the two motors can only call upon so much grunt from the battery between them.