New Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 review: a rugged but flawed SUV
Jeep’s smallest SUV gains the off-road ability the standard Avenger is lacking
Verdict
Put the Jeep Avenger 4xe up against many key rivals and it won’t compare well. The cabin is cramped, while its powertrain feels a little disjointed and isn’t particularly efficient despite being billed as a hybrid. But putting objectivity to one side, this Avenger now feels like it takes full advantage of the cachet that the Jeep name brings. Even if off-roading isn’t part of your daily routine, the Avenger 4xe does a better job than anything else in the class of convincing you it could be.
When the Jeep Avenger was launched back in 2023, Auto Express’ consensus was that it was a stylish, compact all-electric SUV that looked and felt perfectly designed for European markets. It was a touch expensive, but very nearly took our Car of the Year gong that year. Now, however, the EV market has exploded with new offerings that offer better range and more features yet cost far less, piling pressure on the Jeep.
To compensate, Jeep soon brought out a much less expensive hybrid version, but that has fallen a little flat because it feels like little more than a small European hatchback from the wider Stellantis group with a Jeep badge glued to the nose. Yet as if to emphasise the Avenger’s very ‘Jeep-ness’, the company has now revealed a fresh and still EU-friendly hybrid model with a clever new four-wheel drive system and a more rugged persona that brings with it a more tangible connection to the rock-crawling Wranglers that form the heart of Jeep’s appeal.
The 4xe all-wheel drive system combines the existing hybridised 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a second e-motor on the rear axle that provides both extra power and improved traction. Jeep quotes a maximum output of 144bhp, with 230Nm of torque.
The petrol engine produces the bulk of that with 136bhp, but the two 28bhp e-motors help where possible. They add not only power to the driveline, but also welcome moments of torque when the petrol engine is out of its ideal operating window.
The petrol engine and one of the e-motors power the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, with the other motor just servicing the rear wheels. The car will hit 62mph in a somewhat leisurely 9.5 seconds, and although Jeep quotes an economy figure of 54mpg, we saw around 45mpg on test. None of those numbers are groundbreaking, but they’re not dealbreaking either.
There have been changes to the chassis in order to accept the new powertrain, too, including the first application of a multi-link rear axle on an Avenger. This has the bonus effect of giving a more sophisticated ride than in the regular car, but it also helps Jeep improve the car’s off-roading chops. The company has improved the departure and approach angles on this edition, as well as squeezing out an additional 10mm wading depth. To optimise the all-wheel drive system for off-road conditions, you can pick the Selec-Terrain setting in the drive modes that can change the power delivery to suit.
At the same time, Jeep’s designers have given this edition of the car a subtle, but not unwelcome nip and tuck with tougher-looking bumpers, wheels and colour options. It’s also the first Avenger to be fitted as standard with roof rails. Two trims will be offered in the UK – Upland and The North Face, the latter featuring plenty of rugged styling elements inspired by the outdoor clothing company.
Yet the Avenger’s key details haven’t changed, really. It’s still quite cramped inside, especially in the rear where owners will find it a challenge to fit kids and all the stuff that comes with them. And due to the rear-mounted e-motor and more sophisticated suspension, the boot’s also on the tight side at 325 litres – 30 less than in the electric Avenger and 45 less than the standard hybrid.
The cabin has been brightened up with a few interesting fabric choices and some clever storage, but most of the materials still lack substance and feel a little thin considering the car’s price. Tech is only average too, because while there are two 10.25-inch screens, the driver’s display only allows relatively rudimentary customisation and it can be slow to react.
Most operations are controlled through the main 10.25-inch touchscreen. This is generally well laid out and easy to navigate, but it too can be slow to react. The embedded navigation is basic but functional, yet most customers will likely rely on the wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The good news is that the Jeep’s row of very useful physical controls underneath means that you won’t need to switch out of the phone-mirroring app to do things like fiddle with the air-conditioning.
On the road, the new powertrain feels spritely at around-town speeds, thanks to the petrol e-motor’s low-down torque. However, the second extra motor doesn’t add much to the overall output; instead, it distributes the power across the axles because the two motors can only call upon so much grunt from the battery between them.
The set-up is also a touch jerky as it switches between electric and petrol modes. Stellantis’s 1.2-litre engine is no spring chicken, and its grumbly operation doesn’t exactly flow in and out of use imperceptively. Also annoying is that the petrol engine seems to have a mind of its own at manoeuvring speeds, because it often cuts in and out, giving you the impression that the car has stalled.
Out of town at higher speeds, the effect of the e-motors isn’t quite as strong, but the refinement and ride quality are fine overall, if not great. Once settled, the petrol engine calms down to a gentle hum in the background, and although the dual-clutch gearbox is not the slickest of its type, it is preferable to a CVT.
Off road, the 4xe is far more capable than will ever be required for a car of this size. Thanks to the better approach, departure and breakover angles, it’ll get along tracks you’d imagine are way too much for any such SUV without a sweat. The added traction from the rear-mounted motor also means it’ll have little problem keeping moving, too. No SUV this size can get close to the Avenger when the going gets tough – and when it comes to a Jeep, that’s the point.
|Model:
|Jeep Avenger 4xe Upland
|Base price:
|£30,995
|Powertrain:
|1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo MHEV, 2x e-motor
|Transmission:
|Six-speed dual-clutch auto, all-wheel drive
|Power/torque:
|144bhp/230Nm
|0-62mph:
|9.5 seconds
|Top speed:
|120mph
|MPG/C02:
|54mpg, 124g/km
|Length/width/height:
|4,088mm/1,776mm/1,451mm
|On sale:
|May