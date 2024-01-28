Jeep Avenger Summit long-term test: a good all-round electric SUV

Verdict

Our appreciation for the Avenger continues to grow, even as its return gets close. This is a well judged, neatly package small SUV with an electric powertrain that is delivering solid real-world range.

Mileage: 5,802

5,802 Efficiency: 4.5 miles/kWh

They say you’re not really part of the Jeep family until someone gives you a rubber duck. But as my six months with the Jeep Avenger near their conclusion, I have to admit that I’ve been forced to source my own bathtime buddy. This is a pity, because I feel more affinity with the Jeep brand than ever. It’s driving me quackers.

The story goes that a kindly Jeep owner from Ontario, Canada, started the ‘ducking’ movement when she placed a rubber duck on a Jeep she came across in a car park. It’s about a connection, a bond – a mutual respect and love of one of America’s most iconic brands. These days it’s not unusual for meetings of Jeep enthusiasts to feature hundreds, if not thousands of plastic ducks, which are exchanged gleefully between fans of the off-roading manufacturer.

It’s admittedly more prevalent in the United States, so perhaps I shouldn’t be too downheartened at my failure to collect even a single duckie so far. Although I think our Avenger’s design has certainly brought a bit of brightness to UK roads and car parks so far in 2024; a year on from its introduction, it still looks sharp, with chunky lines, loads of subtle Jeep brand references and, in our particular example’s case, a shocking yellow paint job that stands out even more now that we’re emerging from winter gloom.