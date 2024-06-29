Skoda Kamiq vs Jeep Avenger: which small SUV is mightiest?

We’ve brought the two of them together here to find out which small SUV is best – the tried-and-tested Skoda or the striking Jeep’s first venture into the petrol-powered compact class?

Skoda Kamiq Jeep Avenger Price: £29,285 £27,759 Powertrain: 1.0-litre 3cyl turbo, 114bhp, front wheel drive 1.2-litre 3cyl turbo, 99bhp, front-wheel drive 0-62mph: 9.7 seconds 10.6 seconds Test efficiency: 45.3mpg/10.0mpl 47.0mpg/10.3mpl CO2: 126g/km 127g/km Annual VED: £190 £190

Skoda Kamiq

While the Skoda Kamiq in our pictures is a top-spec Monte Carlo model with a DSG automatic gearbox, we’re testing it as a manual in order to give the closest comparison to the Avenger. Like this, the Kamiq comes to £29,285 in its highest trim level, although the most affordable option with this engine, the SE, starts from £24,970.

Tech highlights

The Skoda sits on the VW Group’s MQB A0 architecture, so it shares many parts with the Volkswagen T-Cross and SEAT Arona. As with those models, and just like the pre-facelift car, the suspension comprises MacPherson struts up front and a torsion beam at the rear; it’s a very typical set-up for a car such as this.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The engine is a 114bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol, so it has slightly more power than before. This engine is widely used across the VW Group, and produces 15bhp more than its rival here. However, its 200Nm of torque is actually 5Nm down on the Jeep’s motor.

The most notable changes for this facelifted car are cosmetic: there’s a bigger grille, sharper-looking lights and different bumpers to give it a fresher look. There’s also some underbody protection to give it a tougher image, although like the Avenger, the Kamiq is front-wheel drive only, so it won’t appeal to those planning to go off road. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.