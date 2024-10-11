Best used snow cars 2025

Used car values are generally significantly higher than they once were but, whatever your budget, the best used snow cars will still take on prolonged Arctic conditions and plenty of snow in their stride.

Here our road testing experts have picked 10 used cars that will make your life easier in the most challenging conditions, with prices starting at just £2,000. Of course, if you have deeper pockets, you can spend more on a brand-new snow car, but all of these used cars still have one thing in common: they can cope with the slipperiest conditions, especially if they’re fitted with a decent set of winter or all-season tyres.

As with any other used car purchase, it's recommended that you thoroughly inspect the car and take it for a test drive before you part ways with any money. Checking the cars MoT and service history will go a long way to determine how well the car was looked after and if it's in good working order.

Best used snow cars

Fiat Panda 4x4 Mk3