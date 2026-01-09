Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Subaru WRX STI Sport# Prototype isn’t the rally-inspired car of our dreams

This Tokyo Auto Salon show car has a famous badge, but not much else to get excited about

By:Alastair Crooks
9 Jan 2026
Subaru WRX STI Sport# Prototype - front

Subaru has been trotting out plenty of concepts in recent years, but here’s one that should capture the interest of Scooby enthusiasts everywhere – the slightly awkwardly named WRX STI Sport# Prototype. 

Fans might be disappointed, though. Following a series of teasers that hinted at a new Impreza STI, Subaru has somewhat dampened spirits by exhibiting this rather underwhelming prototype at the Tokyo Auto Salon. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Subaru killed off the WRX here in the UK way back in 2017, but the rally-bred sports saloon has lived on in other markets into its sixth generation, which arrived in 2023. 

Subaru hasn’t revealed much technical information about the new WRX STI Sport# Prototype, but we do know it uses the same turbocharged 2.4-litre boxer engine as the existing WRX, with around 270bhp. Power, naturally for a Subaru, is sent to all four wheels via a six-speed transmission.

The WRX STI Sport# Prototype comes with the same wide bodykit, aggressive bumpers, quad-tip exhaust system and lip spoiler as the regular car, but there are extended skirts all around in red. It also features 19-inch wheels with gold Brembo brakes and Recaro bucket seats inside. 

It’s not quite the STI revival that Subaru fans had hoped for, especially when the range-topping variant has always typically offered more power, a more focused chassis and distinctive visual tweaks. 

Wilder Subaru concepts were on display at the Japan Mobility Show in October last year. The Performance-B STI concept that’s based on the current model looked worthy of the badge, while the all-electric Performance-E STI caught our attention with the brand claiming it “represents the future of the Performance Scene”.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

