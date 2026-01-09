Subaru has been trotting out plenty of concepts in recent years, but here’s one that should capture the interest of Scooby enthusiasts everywhere – the slightly awkwardly named WRX STI Sport# Prototype.

Fans might be disappointed, though. Following a series of teasers that hinted at a new Impreza STI, Subaru has somewhat dampened spirits by exhibiting this rather underwhelming prototype at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Subaru killed off the WRX here in the UK way back in 2017, but the rally-bred sports saloon has lived on in other markets into its sixth generation, which arrived in 2023.

Subaru hasn’t revealed much technical information about the new WRX STI Sport# Prototype, but we do know it uses the same turbocharged 2.4-litre boxer engine as the existing WRX, with around 270bhp. Power, naturally for a Subaru, is sent to all four wheels via a six-speed transmission.

The WRX STI Sport# Prototype comes with the same wide bodykit, aggressive bumpers, quad-tip exhaust system and lip spoiler as the regular car, but there are extended skirts all around in red. It also features 19-inch wheels with gold Brembo brakes and Recaro bucket seats inside.

It’s not quite the STI revival that Subaru fans had hoped for, especially when the range-topping variant has always typically offered more power, a more focused chassis and distinctive visual tweaks.

Wilder Subaru concepts were on display at the Japan Mobility Show in October last year. The Performance-B STI concept that’s based on the current model looked worthy of the badge, while the all-electric Performance-E STI caught our attention with the brand claiming it “represents the future of the Performance Scene”.

