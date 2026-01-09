The Honda Civic has been given special treatment at the Tokyo Auto Salon with a new Type R concept and a prototype model featuring virtual gear shifts.

According to the brand, the Honda Civic Type R concept comes from “the expertise of Honda Racing Corporation” (HRC), Honda’s global racing arm.

There’s no mention of the HRC concepts going into production – and the Civic Type R recently bowed out of the UK market anyway – though Honda did state that it will expand its line-up of “more exciting sport-type models”, furthered by an extreme-looking Prelude concept from HRC as well.

As for the Civic Type R concept, technical information is sparse, even though we can see it here in its final form - despite the thin layer of camouflage. The Civic Type R concept looks even more aggressive than the model we crowned Hot Hatch of the Year in 2024 and 2025. Although it’s no longer available to buy in the UK, you can pick up used examples of the Civic Type R via our Buy A Car service.

The HRC version of the Type R gets a new front bumper with an HRC-branded intercooler behind the lower mesh grille. Whether or not this points towards a boost in power beyond the standard Type R’s 324bhp remains to be seen. There are also new wings, and a redesigned rear spoiler. The triple-exit exhaust tips are retained around the back - however the lower spats on the corners stick out even further.

Beyond the HRC concepts, Honda’s ‘Planned Production’ exhibit at the Tokyo Auto Salon features a Civic e:HEV RS Prototype. Immediately catching the eye with the lurid livery of the late nineties Civic that competed in the Japan Touring Car Championship, this prototype is equipped with the firm’s new S+ Shift technology that was first introduced on last year’s Prelude.

The system features artificially stepped ratios to create the illusion of a traditional automatic gearbox, along with manual paddles – despite the 181bhp electric motor almost always powering the front wheels.

Plans for a UK market introduction haven’t been announced, but Honda has confirmed the Prelude’s S+ Shift system will go on sale in Japan before the end of year.

