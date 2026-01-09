Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Honda Civic Type R concept has us yearning for a UK comeback

New Honda Prelude S+ Shift technology is coming to the Civic

By:Alastair Crooks
9 Jan 2026
Honda Civic Type R concept car - front

The Honda Civic has been given special treatment at the Tokyo Auto Salon with a new Type R concept and a prototype model featuring virtual gear shifts. 

According to the brand, the Honda Civic Type R concept comes from “the expertise of Honda Racing Corporation” (HRC), Honda’s global racing arm. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s no mention of the HRC concepts going into production – and the Civic Type R recently bowed out of the UK market anyway – though Honda did state that it will expand its line-up of “more exciting sport-type models”, furthered by an extreme-looking Prelude concept from HRC as well.

As for the Civic Type R concept, technical information is sparse, even though we can see it here in its final form - despite the thin layer of camouflage. The Civic Type R concept looks even more aggressive than the model we crowned Hot Hatch of the Year in 2024 and 2025. Although it’s no longer available to buy in the UK, you can pick up used examples of the Civic Type R via our Buy A Car service. 

Honda Civic Type R concept car - rear static

The HRC version of the Type R gets a new front bumper with an HRC-branded intercooler behind the lower mesh grille. Whether or not this points towards a boost in power beyond the standard Type R’s 324bhp remains to be seen. There are also new wings, and a redesigned rear spoiler. The triple-exit exhaust tips are retained around the back - however the lower spats on the corners stick out even further. 

Beyond the HRC concepts, Honda’s ‘Planned Production’ exhibit at the Tokyo Auto Salon features a Civic e:HEV RS Prototype. Immediately catching the eye with the lurid livery of the late nineties Civic that competed in the Japan Touring Car Championship, this prototype is equipped with the firm’s new S+ Shift technology that was first introduced on last year’s Prelude. 

The system features artificially stepped ratios to create the illusion of a traditional automatic gearbox, along with manual paddles – despite the 181bhp electric motor almost always powering the front wheels.

Plans for a UK market introduction haven’t been announced, but Honda has confirmed the Prelude’s S+ Shift system will go on sale in Japan before the end of year.

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Hot Honda Prelude Type R previewed by new Tokyo concept
Honda Prelude Type R concept - front static

Hot Honda Prelude Type R previewed by new Tokyo concept

The Honda Prelude has been given an extreme makeover at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon
News
9 Jan 2026
New Honda CR-V and ZR-V SUV concepts are ready to rally
Honda CR-V HRC concept - front static

New Honda CR-V and ZR-V SUV concepts are ready to rally

Japanese brand is paving the way for a new line of SUVs inspired by its experience in off-road racing
News
9 Jan 2026
New Toyota MR2 may have just been announced ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon
Toyota MR2 design render (watermarked)

New Toyota MR2 may have just been announced ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon

The long-awaited Toyota lightweight sports car could get the Gazoo Racing ‘GR MR2’ name
News
6 Jan 2026
Cars that will die in 2026: get 'em before they're gone
Auto Express team members standing with their favourite outgoing cars

Cars that will die in 2026: get 'em before they're gone

In 2026 we'll wave goodbye to some big names from the automotive world. We drive the best of these death row models one last time...
Features
27 Dec 2025

Most Popular

Ford Puma is UK's best-selling car once again and Brits prove their love for petrol power
Ford Puma - front corner left turn

Ford Puma is UK's best-selling car once again and Brits prove their love for petrol power

More than 2,000,000 new cars were sold in the UK last year – the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic
News
6 Jan 2026
New Toyota MR2 may have just been announced ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon
Toyota MR2 design render (watermarked)

New Toyota MR2 may have just been announced ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon

The long-awaited Toyota lightweight sports car could get the Gazoo Racing ‘GR MR2’ name
News
6 Jan 2026
New Citroen Ami 2026 facelift review: quirky and fun, but limited in almost every way
Citroen Ami Buggy - action

New Citroen Ami 2026 facelift review: quirky and fun, but limited in almost every way

The updated Citroen Ami remains a fun car to drive, but is extremely compromised
Road tests
6 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content