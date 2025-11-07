Subaru lost its way in the UK, but now has a big plan to get back on track

Subaru earned a cult following in the nineties. In the hands of home-grown rally stars Richard Burns and Colin McRae, the Gen1 Impreza Turbo – later the WRX – was a winner of British and World Rally Championships that the public could go out and actually buy.

Its warbling flat-four engine, all-wheel drive system and even the iconic blue and gold livery were all present and correct on the road cars. And when tuning companies such as Prodrive and the in-house outfit, Subaru Tecnica International, got involved, they created some of the most intense and exciting road cars of the era. But then things started going wrong.

Subarus weren’t just growing in popularity among sports fans in the UK, they were also gaining market share in the USA and Australia. However, these buyers weren’t picking Subarus for their turbocharged performance. Instead, popular models such as the Forester and Legacy Outback were early crossovers. With all-wheel drive on every version, they appealed to customers in cold climates and rugged rural areas. Subaru’s international relevance might have been born in the enthusiast rally world, but its family SUVs were more profitable, causing the company to shift its focus to the markets that bought them.