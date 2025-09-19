Red hot new Subaru EV to reignite Impreza spirit

As well as the Solterra, which gets a mid-life update early next year, Subaru recently revealed the Uncharted SUV, a sister car to Toyota’s C-HR+, which will also be on UK roads early next year. The rugged e-Outback, revealed earlier in 2025 and known as the Trailseeker in certain markets including the US, is due in the UK next summer as the third Subaru EV. Of the remaining four cars (one of which won’t come to Europe), the halo performance model is the only one not being developed in conjunction with Toyota.

The new models will either enter segments Subaru has previously been in – potentially opening the door to a revival of the Justy small hatchback – or enter new sectors, rather than being offshoots or variants of existing EVs.

Insiders admit that Subaru has been serving a niche audience of people that already love the brand’s reputation for dependable reliability, and is “behind the curve on vehicles and technology”. This makes the transition into EVs more challenging, because the brand needs to attract a new audience, with buyers of its Outback, Forester and Crosstrek less likely to be looking to transition into EVs.

That’s why Subaru says its petrol models will continue as long as there is customer appetite, to retain its loyal drivers in the run-up to petrol and diesel new-car sales being banned by 2035. The brand’s huge sales in petrol-dominated America, where it registered 600,000 cars last year versus 2,500 in the UK, mean continuing with ICE models is very much on the table as long as legislation allows.

