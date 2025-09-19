Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Red hot new Subaru EV to reignite Impreza spirit

Subaru plans halo performance model to reignite enthusiasm for the brand

By:Paul Barker
19 Sep 2025
Subaru Impreza EV render - watermarked

Subaru is looking to “reignite old passions” with a new halo model among seven fresh electric cars coming to the UK by the end of 2028. The brand, famous for its performance saloons and rally cars in the late nineties and early 2000s, is aiming to instil some of that sporting dynamic into its electric vehicles to rebuild enthusiasm for the niche badge. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Subaru has long been pressured by enthusiasts to return to the type of cars that made it popular in Europe, before huge success in areas like the US and Australia moved the company’s focus away from performance models to rugged estates and SUVs. And electrification is the unlikely source that could prove the catalyst, sparking quick Subarus back into life. 

The current Subaru range includes the Solterra electric SUV and Forester, which start from £51,000 and £39,000 respectively on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

“EVs are coming and they’re making things that we’ve been dreaming of possible again, so we’re seeing almost a rebirth of that sort of blue car with the yellow paint on it. It’s becoming possible again,” David Dello Stritto, Subaru general manager for Europe, said to Auto Express. “This is very exciting; they’re not the biggest group of Subaru buyers in Europe, but they’re very vocal and keep pushing us.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

“Now we’ve got electric powertrains allowing us to do that, maybe at some point in the future we could start playing with that,” he continued. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

“There’s a recognition that Subaru has been out of the game for a long time and it would be good to get back into it, although it’s a bit early to say how that would look,” a Subaru insider told Auto Express. “It’s about product that reignites old passion, which is more difficult [with an EV] because a lot of the love for the Impreza was the noise. If you don't concentrate on range too much, you can get good performance, but the fun factor is more difficult.”

The potential halo car is one that Subaru is likely to engineer in-house, rather than in conjunction with Toyota, which is co-developing the majority of the new EVs Subaru will bring to market, including the three already confirmed. However, Subaru is working to ensure its cars feel “more Subaru-y”, pointing to 146 differences between the Soltera SUV and its Toyota bZ4X sibling as evidence of the efforts. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

As well as the Solterra, which gets a mid-life update early next year, Subaru recently revealed the Uncharted SUV, a sister car to Toyota’s C-HR+, which will also be on UK roads early next year. The rugged e-Outback, revealed earlier in 2025 and known as the Trailseeker in certain markets including the US, is due in the UK next summer as the third Subaru EV. Of the remaining four cars (one of which won’t come to Europe), the halo performance model is the only one not being developed in conjunction with Toyota. 

The new models will either enter segments Subaru has previously been in – potentially opening the door to a revival of the Justy small hatchback – or enter new sectors, rather than being offshoots or variants of existing EVs. 

Insiders admit that Subaru has been serving a niche audience of people that already love the brand’s reputation for dependable reliability, and is “behind the curve on vehicles and technology”. This makes the transition into EVs more challenging, because the brand needs to attract a new audience, with buyers of its Outback, Forester and Crosstrek less likely to be looking to transition into EVs. 

That’s why Subaru says its petrol models will continue as long as there is customer appetite, to retain its loyal drivers in the run-up to petrol and diesel new-car sales being banned by 2035. The brand’s huge sales in petrol-dominated America, where it registered 600,000 cars last year versus 2,500 in the UK, mean continuing with ICE models is very much on the table as long as legislation allows. 

​​Tell us what you love (and hate) about your car. Take the Driver Power survey now.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Subaru Uncharted sounds like a hardcore 4x4, but it’s really a Skoda Elroq rival
Subaru Uncharted - front

New Subaru Uncharted sounds like a hardcore 4x4, but it’s really a Skoda Elroq rival

Subaru is attempting to take on the Skoda Elroq and Renault Scenic with its third all-electric SUV
News
18 Jul 2025
Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru
Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru

Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru

Subaru is the winner of our 2025 Driver Power Manufacturer Award
Awards
2 Jul 2025
Subaru STI performance models could be making a comeback
Subaru WRX STi

Subaru STI performance models could be making a comeback

Brand’s European boss reveals to us “there are plans to bring back the sportiness to Subaru”
News
17 Apr 2025
The best ever Japanese kei cars: lightweight, lovable and back in vogue
Best kei cars - header image

The best ever Japanese kei cars: lightweight, lovable and back in vogue

Car weight has become a big issue with the rise of EVs, but Japanese kei cars have had the problem solved for years. These are the best…
Best cars & vans
30 Jan 2025

Most Popular

New Geely EX5 SUV to arrive in October, starting at £32k
Geely EX5 - front

New Geely EX5 SUV to arrive in October, starting at £32k

This new electric SUV is coming soon to the UK from Volvo and Lotus parent company, Geely
News
15 Sep 2025
Workers unite! The new Dacia Duster Pick-Up is here
New Dacia Duster pick-up - front tracking

Workers unite! The new Dacia Duster Pick-Up is here

New Dacia Duster Pick-Up is the ultimate workhorse, if you happen to live in Romania
News
17 Sep 2025
Quirky Renault 4 now available as a stylish electric van
Renault 4 van 2025 - front

Quirky Renault 4 now available as a stylish electric van

The new Renault 4 E-Tech electric van is now on sale in France, but is yet to be confirmed for the UK
News
16 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content