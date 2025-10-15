Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Subaru STI concepts give glimpse of brand’s rally-inspired future

Blue and gold is back in 2025 thanks to two crazy new concepts from Subaru

By:Alastair Crooks
29 Oct 2025
Subaru Performance-E STI - front 3/4 static6

Subaru’s STI performance brand has been given a bold new future courtesy of two new concept cars revealed at the Japan Mobility Show

The Performance-B STI concept is based on the current-generation Impreza, while the Performance-E STI is focused more on the future – an EV that “represents the future of the Performance Scene”, according to the brand.

Although the latter showcases its exterior design in its entirety, there’s not a lot of technical detail to go with it. Subaru says the concept has “outstanding aerodynamics and practicality, with a design that evokes the brand’s heritage while providing a driver-friendly layout and a comfortable, spacious interior. By incorporating various innovative technologies, this concept model offers intuitive, exhilarating driving experiences”. Given that the concept pays tribute to Subaru’s ‘heritage’, and judging by its aggressive styling, an all-wheel drive system is surely a given on the Performance-E STI – possibly from a dual-motor layout. 

Subaru Performance-B STI - front 3/4 static6

The Performance-E STI is a model that the company says will spearhead its new generation of sports cars. However, it certainly has nods to the Japanese brand’s rally pedigree, which is timely, because this year marks the 30th anniversary of Colin McRae’s WRC triumph in his iconic Subaru Impreza. Like that car, the concept wears the same dark blue paint offset by gold wheels and bright pink STI badging. 

Other notable design details include a huge rear wing, a vented bonnet, wheel vents and a large diffuser. Despite all that, the concept is a four-door, just like McRae’s 1995 championship-winning car. 

Compared to this, the Performance-B STI concept is certainly more identifiable, because it is clearly based on the current-generation Impreza hatch available in overseas markets. We can see the same headlight design as on the current model, with an aggressive front wing, bigger grille and new bonnet. 

While we don’t currently have any Impreza models on the Auto Express used car marketplace, there are lots of Subarus to tickle your fancy - from the all-electric Solterra to the go-anywhere Forester. 

Subaru has yet to give the current generation of WRX a range-topping STI model, and markets such as the USA and Australia stop short with a WRX ‘tS’ edition. This includes high-performance elements, but no significant power or technical upgrades. 

We know the Performance-B STI concept uses Subaru’s iconic Boxer engine with horizontally opposed cylinders and the firm’s Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive - but performance figures haven’t been revealed. There’s also no word yet on whether either of these concepts will make it to production.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

