Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The Lexus LFA returns, but there’s no V10 in sight

The Lexus LFA moniker is back, but without a naturally-aspirated V10 engine this time…

By:Jordan Katsianis
5 Dec 2025
Lexus Sports Concept EV - front 3/4 static5

In one of the strangest concept car reveals in recent times, the Lexus Sports Concept that we first saw in Monterey Car Week, and then again with an interior at the Japan Mobility Show, has finally been given a name – and it’s ambitious. The vehicle is now called the Lexus LFA Concept, but it won’t have a highly-strung V10 engine. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Instead, the Lexus LFA Concept features a battery-electric powertrain that’s still under development. However, with the reveal of the new Toyota GR GT, we now know a little more about what else will hide under the skin, and it starts with an all-aluminium spaceframe chassis. This is in stark contrast to the previous Lexus LFA’s expensive carbon-fibre tub, and won’t do much for the car’s weight figure, given the V8-powered Toyota already tips the scales at around 1,750kg. 

This kerbweight is only destined to increase for the Lexus, because the battery-electric powertrain will be substantially heavier than the ICE-powered Toyota, suggesting the featherweight reputation of the original LFA won’t likely be shared this time around. 

However, we can confidently say that this will likely be the test-bed for Toyota’s advancement in solid-state battery technology, which the company says is getting extremely close to viable mass production. In fact, Toyota reckons the tech will be used as soon as 2028, and there’s a good chance it will be found under the skin of a future Lexus supercar that’s based on this concept.  

Lexus Sports Concept EV - rear 3/4 static5

Solid-state batteries promise to be a big leap forward in electric car technology, with higher energy density, more consistent performance across a wider range of temperatures and more stability if involved in an accident. The new batteries will also reduce weight and increase range in future electric cars.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We also know that Lexus is working on augmented engine noise and gearshifts, two elements that will bring more driver involvement in electric vehicles. Therefore, perhaps the notion of a V10-soundtrack might not be off the cards for this future supercar, only this time they’ll be produced out of Yamaha speakers, rather than a Yamaha-tuned combustion engine. 

These new details augment our first look at the car’s physical interior at the Japan Mobility Show, showing a new design language and touchscreen system that will be rolled out across all Lexus models moving forward. Key to this is the digital interface, which features a three-surface display that both depicts and controls key driving functions. 

Lexus has also been exploring separating the driver and passenger experiences, changing the colour of the driver’s environment and curving the dashboard towards the driver. This is a technique Lexus has already used on the LC Coupe that went off-sale in the UK in 2024. 

While the company has not announced a specific time when this future all-electric supercar might be put into production, it remains committed to doing so.

If you fancy a Lexus of your very own, our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Mazda's rebellion against EV orthodoxy might actually work
Opinion - Mazda EV rebellion

Mazda's rebellion against EV orthodoxy might actually work

Shane Wilkinson believes Mazda is going against the grain when it comes to cutting emissions, and the results could be very interesting
Opinion
10 Nov 2025
Electric Honda Super-N set to storm the UK in 2026, undercutting rivals on price
Honda Super-N - front 3/4 Jordan Katsianis

Electric Honda Super-N set to storm the UK in 2026, undercutting rivals on price

Prototype of extrovert Honda Super-N EV revealed at Japanese Mobility Show, and it’s very close to the production model
News
30 Oct 2025
Japan Mobility Show 2025: the key new cars from each brand
Japan Mobility Show 2025

Japan Mobility Show 2025: the key new cars from each brand

The biggest manufacturers in Japan have gone all out at this year’s Tokyo show, here's what's been revealed so far…
News
29 Oct 2025
Magnificent Toyota Century Coupe revealed as Japan prepares to take on Rolls-Royce
Toyota Century Coupe - front static

Magnificent Toyota Century Coupe revealed as Japan prepares to take on Rolls-Royce

Does Toyota’s Century brand have the history to rival Britain’s best luxury car badges? The bosses certainly think so…
News
29 Oct 2025

Most Popular

BMW iX3 review
BMW iX3 50 xDrive - front

BMW iX3 review

A true quantum leap in car design and electric vehicle engineering, the iX3 really is that good
In-depth reviews
4 Dec 2025
Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why
Tom Motability opinion

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why

Our consumer reporter believes Motability needs to get with the times and reasses what it classifies as a premium car
Opinion
28 Nov 2025
Jaguar Type 00 design boss Gerry McGovern leaves JLR
JLR designer Gerry McGovern and the Jaguar Type 00

Jaguar Type 00 design boss Gerry McGovern leaves JLR

One year on from the huge backlash at Jaguar going ‘woke’, the company’s chief creative officer departs
News
2 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content