Toyota is about to rejoin the high-performance major league with an all-new V8-powered supercar that’ll rival the McLaren Artura, Mercedes-AMG GT, Aston Martin Vantage S and Porsche 911 GT3.

Called the GR GT, this bespoke coupé features a fresh engine, chassis, transmission and hybrid system that won’t just do battle with Europe’s finest on the road, but also on the world’s racing circuits, because a GT3 version has been developed, too.

Toyota hasn’t revealed pricing or availability for the UK yet, but this should be a global model thanks to a CO2-friendly hybrid system. We also don’t know whether the total number built will be limited, but for now we can revel in its high-performance specs until we drive the car next year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Are you looking for your next V8 supercar? Check out the Auto Express Buy A Car service to find a high performance bargain!

Engine, chassis and drivetrain

Just like it did with the Lexus LFA supercar 15 years ago, Toyota began this project with a clean sheet, designing pretty much every part of its chassis, engine and drivetrain from scratch. The fundamental chassis is built from aluminium, with large-scale castings for the subframes reducing weight and helping increase stiffness.