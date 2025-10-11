New Subaru Uncharted 2025 review: off-road focused EV has plenty of charm
Subaru broadens its EV collaboration with Toyota for the Uncharted, an electric SUV that slots in below the Solterra and mirrors the C-HR+
Verdict
In spite of what the name might suggest, the Subrau Uncharted represents a more clearly mapped course for the Japanese brand’s latest EV that looks and feels less badge-engineered than the Subaru Solterra initially did. Looks aside, the USPs are minimal, but the permanent all-wheel-drive aspect of the range-topping version and slightly raised ground clearance are sure to resonate with Subaru fans and mark it out as a more rugged EV than the equivalent Toyota.
Subaru and Toyota are no strangers to working together. After they created the BRZ and GT86 (subsequently the GR86) coupés together, the Toyota bZ4X was an ideal starting point for Subaru’s first EV, resulting in the Solterra. Now comes the follow-up, another mid-sized SUV, the Uncharted, which is a successor of sorts to the Subaru Crosstrek. It uses the same platform, batteries and motors as the Toyota C-HR+, but there are more visual differences here than between previous collaborations.
While it uses the same underpinnings as the Solterra, the Uncharted cuts a sportier image with a more coupé-like silhouette, a shorter rear overhang and a wheelbase that’s 100mm shorter. Both the Uncharted and C-HR+ share the majority of their sheet metal, but the two look less alike than the Solterra and bZ4X do.
Subaru’s designers have grafted on a new front end with a Porsche-like lighting signature containing six illuminated elements — a nod to the six stars in the company’s logo — and compact main beam units below. An extended body-coloured front panel underscores the Uncharted’s electric-only DNA.
Eagle-eyed owners will also spot the penny-sized compass pressed into the corner of the plastic moulding of the front bumper and a mountain peak motif on the other side. Both reflect Subaru’s adventurous spirit.
The entry-grade 57.7kWh, single-motor, front-wheel-drive Uncharted (the version Subaru expects to be the top seller) gets 18-inch wheels, while the top-spec 77kWh dual-motor AWD model gets 20s.
Fast charging speed is average for the segment at 150kW, with a 10 to 80 per cent recharge taking around 30 minutes, but Subaru does equip every Uncharted with 22kW AC charging as standard, meaning on-street chargers can be made use of. Only the top-spec C-HR+ gets 22kW charging.
Subaru’s engineers were also keen to point out the Uncharted’s 210-millimetre ride height, which they claim is class-leading and one more way to differentiate their car from the Toyota C-HR+.
As with the front, there’s a six-star pattern for the rear lights and the Subaru wordmark, but you don’t get a wiper for the rear window, which is less than ideal for a self-proclaimed outdoor adventure brand. The 404-litre boot space isn’t bad, and it’s a practical aperture and shape, although there isn’t any extra storage under the bonnet.
Another Easter Egg design flourish is a climber that can be found scaling a cliff face on the inside of the rear towing eye. However, if you’re accessing that, chances are its whimsy is unlikely to cheer you up.
Inside, there are fewer differences between the Subaru and the Toyota, but the layout, look and feel are generally agreeable. A more squarish steering wheel is specific to the Uncharted, and there are different materials used throughout the cabin, notably with thicker glass in the front to reduce road noise.
A seven-inch digital display is set far away from the driver, and you look at it over, rather than through the steering wheel, as in the Solterra. The 14-inch central touchscreen provides the usual smartphone mirroring and is complemented by physical rotary dials to adjust cabin temperature. Not one but two wireless charging pads occupy the centre console, and additional storage is dotted throughout the interior.
One feature the Subaru has over the Toyota is a so-called “X mode”, which is designed for off-road driving. Choose it and a camera view lets you see ‘through’ the car’s bonnet to the ground underneath. It’s also worth noting that, unlike the dual-motor C-HR+, the AWD Uncharted keeps drive going to all four wheels permanently. Subaru admits that this can shave a few miles from the overall 326-mile range, but thinks its customers will appreciate it.
Putting the Uncharted to the test on a challenging rough terrain course and in a car running on the standard-fit Bridgestone Alena all-season tyres, proved how capable it can be away from the beaten track. Instant deployment of its 438Nm of torque is one of the often-overlooked benefits of off-road EV driving, and in X-mode, the Subaru can hold itself on a steep dusty incline and seamlessly proceed as if it were on tarmac.
Our time behind the wheel was limited, and access roads to the Jerez circuit in Spain - rather than the track itself - offered limited scope to explore the full potency of the Uncharted’s 338bhp, but it does feel more agile than the slightly larger Solterra.
Its steering is light with a directness that’s good for town work and it benefits from a tight 11.0-metre turning circle. The power delivery is expectedly smooth, yet with the 0-62mph sprint taking five seconds flat, it’s almost as quick off the line as a Subaru Impreza WRX STI of old.
The initial impression of ride comfort is also positive with the Subaru demonstrating a firm but compliant set-up, soaking up bumps without being overly soft. Through bends and tighter corners, it kept body roll well in check.
Part of the interior design that the Uncharted adopts from the updated Solterra is the deletion of a ‘B’-mode button for maximising energy recuperation, but this feature is still accessible by using the paddles on the back of the steering wheel. They have a positively solid feel, and when the regen is set to maximum, there’s a convincing almost one-pedal driving sensation.
|Model:
|Subaru Uncharted AWD
|Price:
|TBC
|Powertrain:
|77kW battery, 2x e-motors
|Power/torque:
|338bhp/438 Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, all-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|5.0 seconds
|Top speed:
|99mph
|Range:
|326 miles
|Charging:
|150kW
|Economy:/CO2:
|TBC/0g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,515/1,870/1,625mm
|On sale:
|Spring 2026