New Subaru Uncharted 2025 review: off-road focused EV has plenty of charm

Verdict

In spite of what the name might suggest, the Subrau Uncharted represents a more clearly mapped course for the Japanese brand’s latest EV that looks and feels less badge-engineered than the Subaru Solterra initially did. Looks aside, the USPs are minimal, but the permanent all-wheel-drive aspect of the range-topping version and slightly raised ground clearance are sure to resonate with Subaru fans and mark it out as a more rugged EV than the equivalent Toyota.

Subaru and Toyota are no strangers to working together. After they created the BRZ and GT86 (subsequently the GR86) coupés together, the Toyota bZ4X was an ideal starting point for Subaru’s first EV, resulting in the Solterra. Now comes the follow-up, another mid-sized SUV, the Uncharted, which is a successor of sorts to the Subaru Crosstrek. It uses the same platform, batteries and motors as the Toyota C-HR+, but there are more visual differences here than between previous collaborations.

While it uses the same underpinnings as the Solterra, the Uncharted cuts a sportier image with a more coupé-like silhouette, a shorter rear overhang and a wheelbase that’s 100mm shorter. Both the Uncharted and C-HR+ share the majority of their sheet metal, but the two look less alike than the Solterra and bZ4X do.