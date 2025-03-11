It’s been a busy year for Toyota, away from the crazy GR GT supercar there has been plenty of family-oriented new metal like the Urban Cruiser, updated bZ4X and the all-electric C-HR+ arriving on the scene. The pricing for the latter car has just been announced.

On sale from 6 January, the new C-HR+ shares almost nothing bar its name with the hybrid and plug-in hybrid C-HR. It gives Toyota a foothold in the electric C-segment SUV market against the Skoda Elroq, Kia EV3 and Renault Scenic.

Pricing starts at £34,495 for the Icon trim level which comes with a 57.7kWh battery for a maximum range of 284 miles. Next is the £36,995 Design which uses a larger 77kWh battery for a range of up to 376 miles. The Excel trim gets the same battery and range as the Design, but starts at £40,995 with more kit as standard.

Toyota C-HR+: trim and specifications

In Icon guise the C-HR+ comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, an 11kW onboard charger and the combination of a seven-inch digital driver’s display and 14-inch touchscreen - both of which you’ll also find on the newly-updated bZ4X. Inside there’s fabric and synthetic leather upholstery and a heated steering wheel, along with two wireless smartphone chargers.