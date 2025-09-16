Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Toyota C-HR is a sharp-looking, fuel-sipping SUV at just £212 a month

It’s an SUV that manages to look different – and is super-efficient. The Toyota C-HR is our Deal of the Day for November 11

By:Ryan Birch
11 Nov 2025
Toyota C-HR 2.0 Hybrid GR Sport front cornering shot
  • Head-turning looks; comfortable interior
    Easy to drive; 60mpg fuel economy
    Only £212.02 a month

A small SUV with head-turning styling and a seriously efficient hybrid powertrain normally equals a hefty monthly payment, mostly because that's the type of car everyone wants. And yet despite being one the finest around, the Toyota C-HR is incredibly affordable right now. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, GB Vehicle Leasing is offering the sharply styled, fuel-sipping SUV for just £212 a month, making it incredible value for money.

This two-year deal requires an initial payment of £2,844.19 to get the ball rolling, while mileage is limited to 8,000 a year. If you need a larger allowance, then don't fret, because 10,000 miles a year can be had for less than a tenner extra a month.

The C-HR was quite a seminal car for its maker when it was launched back in 2016, showing that Toyota could make a daring-looking car that used its trademark hybrid system.

Jump forward to today, and the second-generation car turns up the sharp design to 10 – this is one head-turning small SUV.

Today’s deal is for the entry-level Icon trim, netting you 17-inch alloys, keyless entry, electric folding door mirrors, and an eight-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity. 

Not only does this second-generation C-HR have an improved design, but the hybrid system is better, too. The 1.8-litre petrol-hybrid packs a reasonable 138bhp, but the genius lies in how often the powertrain slips into electric mode.

Around town, you'll be amazed at how the hybrid system makes for a relaxing drive, and the C-HR is not all mouth and no trousers – Toyota's claim of 60mpg is easily achievable, thereby potentially slashing your bills.  

Toyota C-HR 2.0 Hybrid GR Sport dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Toyota C-HR leasing offers from leading providers on our Toyota C-HR page.

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

