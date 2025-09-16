Car Deal of the Day: Toyota C-HR is a sharp-looking, fuel-sipping SUV at just £212 a month

Head-turning looks; comfortable interior

Easy to drive; 60mpg fuel economy

Only £212.02 a month

A small SUV with head-turning styling and a seriously efficient hybrid powertrain normally equals a hefty monthly payment, mostly because that's the type of car everyone wants. And yet despite being one the finest around, the Toyota C-HR is incredibly affordable right now.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, GB Vehicle Leasing is offering the sharply styled, fuel-sipping SUV for just £212 a month, making it incredible value for money.

This two-year deal requires an initial payment of £2,844.19 to get the ball rolling, while mileage is limited to 8,000 a year. If you need a larger allowance, then don't fret, because 10,000 miles a year can be had for less than a tenner extra a month.

The C-HR was quite a seminal car for its maker when it was launched back in 2016, showing that Toyota could make a daring-looking car that used its trademark hybrid system.

Jump forward to today, and the second-generation car turns up the sharp design to 10 – this is one head-turning small SUV.

Today’s deal is for the entry-level Icon trim, netting you 17-inch alloys, keyless entry, electric folding door mirrors, and an eight-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.

Not only does this second-generation C-HR have an improved design, but the hybrid system is better, too. The 1.8-litre petrol-hybrid packs a reasonable 138bhp, but the genius lies in how often the powertrain slips into electric mode.

Around town, you'll be amazed at how the hybrid system makes for a relaxing drive, and the C-HR is not all mouth and no trousers – Toyota's claim of 60mpg is easily achievable, thereby potentially slashing your bills.

