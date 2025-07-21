Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Symbioz is comfy and family-friendly for £172 a month

Easy to drive and properly spacious, the Renault Symbioz offers a lot for families on a budget. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 10

By:Shane Wilkinson
10 Nov 2025
Renault Symbioz - front action
  • Comfortable ride and easy to drive
  • Well equipped; 8,000-mile agreement
  • Only £171.94 a month

Renault has one of the broadest SUV line-ups on the market, and lease deals on all the French brand's models are traditionally very tempting. But even this deal for the Renault Symbioz surprised us.

Why? Well, you can have the keys to a well equipped family SUV with an 8,000-miles-a-year cap for £172 a month, representing unbelievable value for money.

This deal from Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, requires just a £2,413.27 initial payment to get started. It's a two-year agreement, and if that 8,000-mile cap is still too limiting for you, 10,000 can be had for just £11 extra a month. 

Techno trim is the car on offer here, which brings all the essentials plus a few luxuries to make life more pleasurable behind the wheel. 

Renault Symbioz - cabin

As standard it gets 18-inch alloys, full LED headlights, and a 10.25-inch display for the driver. There's also a 10.4-inch portrait touchscreen that runs a Google-based system, which is excellent and a piece of cake to use.   

This Symbioz comes with a 1.3-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engine. With 138bhp, it offers more than decent performance for a family SUV, plus its claimed average fuel consumption of 47.9mpg is decent.

It's not a thrilling car to drive, admittedly, but the six-speed manual gearbox adds a welcome layer of fun because it's slick to use, and the ride and refinement levels are all high. 

Interior space is another strong part of the Symbioz's package, and the whole cabin feels well put together and sturdy enough for the worst abuse the kids can throw at it. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Symbioz leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault Symbioz page.

Check out the Renault Symbioz deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

