Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Hot Honda Prelude Type R previewed by new Tokyo concept

The Honda Prelude has been given an extreme makeover at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon

By:Alastair Crooks
9 Jan 2026
Honda Prelude Type R concept - front static

Honda has unveiled a hot new Prelude concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon which gives us our best look yet at a potential Honda Prelude Type R. 

The Prelude HRC concept aims to incorporate “the expertise of Honda Racing Corporation” (HRC), which is Honda’s global racing arm. Alongside the Prelude HRC concept there was also the HRC Prelude GT - which will compete in the Japanese Super GT race series.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Our focus is on this concept because it could very well inspire Honda to replace the outgoing Civic Type R with a new hot coupe. Honda says it’s currently developing “HRC Performance Parts” for the all-new Prelude, which will “enhance the driving performance” by “leveraging the technologies and expertise amassed through racing activities”. It also adds the concept is equipped with these parts, so potentially we could see production Prelude models gaining these tweaks via an accessory-style kit list. 

Honda Prelude Type R concept - rear static

The Prelude HRC concept features some substantial visual tweaks that make it look ready for the race track. The changes are thought to be purely cosmetic with a new front bumper, side air intakes, extended wheelarches and side skirts, plus HRC wheels covering what looks like a larger set of brakes. A massive rear spoiler has also found its way onto the boot, which should work in conjunction with a large rear diffuser to promote downforce. 

While there’s no mention of the HRC concepts going into production – and the Civic Type R having recently bowed out of the UK market anyway – Honda did state that it will expand its line-up of “more exciting sport-type models”. 

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Honda Civic Type R concept has us yearning for a UK comeback
Honda Civic Type R concept car - front

New Honda Civic Type R concept has us yearning for a UK comeback

New Honda Prelude S+ Shift technology is coming to the Civic
News
9 Jan 2026
New Honda CR-V and ZR-V SUV concepts are ready to rally
Honda CR-V HRC concept - front static

New Honda CR-V and ZR-V SUV concepts are ready to rally

Japanese brand is paving the way for a new line of SUVs inspired by its experience in off-road racing
News
9 Jan 2026
New Toyota MR2 may have just been announced ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon
Toyota MR2 design render (watermarked)

New Toyota MR2 may have just been announced ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon

The long-awaited Toyota lightweight sports car could get the Gazoo Racing ‘GR MR2’ name
News
6 Jan 2026
New Honda Prelude 2025 review: a treat to look at and a thrill to drive
Honda Prelude - front

New Honda Prelude 2025 review: a treat to look at and a thrill to drive

The Honda Prelude is back after a 25-year absence and it’s rather good - but we just wish it had the Civic Type R’s engine
Road tests
27 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Ford Puma is UK's best-selling car once again and Brits prove their love for petrol power
Ford Puma - front corner left turn

Ford Puma is UK's best-selling car once again and Brits prove their love for petrol power

More than 2,000,000 new cars were sold in the UK last year – the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic
News
6 Jan 2026
New Toyota MR2 may have just been announced ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon
Toyota MR2 design render (watermarked)

New Toyota MR2 may have just been announced ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon

The long-awaited Toyota lightweight sports car could get the Gazoo Racing ‘GR MR2’ name
News
6 Jan 2026
New Citroen Ami 2026 facelift review: quirky and fun, but limited in almost every way
Citroen Ami Buggy - action

New Citroen Ami 2026 facelift review: quirky and fun, but limited in almost every way

The updated Citroen Ami remains a fun car to drive, but is extremely compromised
Road tests
6 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content