Honda has unveiled a hot new Prelude concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon which gives us our best look yet at a potential Honda Prelude Type R.

The Prelude HRC concept aims to incorporate “the expertise of Honda Racing Corporation” (HRC), which is Honda’s global racing arm. Alongside the Prelude HRC concept there was also the HRC Prelude GT - which will compete in the Japanese Super GT race series.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Our focus is on this concept because it could very well inspire Honda to replace the outgoing Civic Type R with a new hot coupe. Honda says it’s currently developing “HRC Performance Parts” for the all-new Prelude, which will “enhance the driving performance” by “leveraging the technologies and expertise amassed through racing activities”. It also adds the concept is equipped with these parts, so potentially we could see production Prelude models gaining these tweaks via an accessory-style kit list.

The Prelude HRC concept features some substantial visual tweaks that make it look ready for the race track. The changes are thought to be purely cosmetic with a new front bumper, side air intakes, extended wheelarches and side skirts, plus HRC wheels covering what looks like a larger set of brakes. A massive rear spoiler has also found its way onto the boot, which should work in conjunction with a large rear diffuser to promote downforce.

While there’s no mention of the HRC concepts going into production – and the Civic Type R having recently bowed out of the UK market anyway – Honda did state that it will expand its line-up of “more exciting sport-type models”.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...