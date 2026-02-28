After attending the launch of the new Honda Prelude in the UK, perhaps the biggest thing that has stayed with me (other than the airfix-style scale model of the car itself) was a remark made by one of the brand’s spokespeople.

Amid cries from car enthusiasts that the new Prelude should have instead been a true focused driver’s car a la the Honda Civic Type R, the to-remain-unnamed Honda employee told me: “People should be careful what they wish for. It could have been a *cough cough* Ford Capri scenario.”

And that got me thinking: should we, as those with passion for cars, be pleased that not only has a legacy nameplate been revived, but that the end product also aligns pretty closely with the spirit of the original? The Prelude was never a white-knuckle driver’s car at heart – admittedly there were a handful of performance models such as the Type SH – so faithfully bringing it back into a market where buyer interest in comfy coupes is nearly non-existent is a rather bold move.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This being the case, it’s perhaps no surprise that Ford made the decision to reuse the beloved Capri and Puma nameplates for something with a more fashionable and profitable bodystyle. While I would love to have seen a hybrid V6-powered Capri coupe hit the market as much as the next person, I do think the criticism is unfair. Such a car may have made enthusiasts inordinately happy but would never have sold in great numbers.