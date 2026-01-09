Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Honda CR-V and ZR-V SUV concepts are ready to rally

Japanese brand is paving the way for a new line of SUVs inspired by its experience in off-road racing

By:Ellis Hyde
9 Jan 2026
Honda CR-V HRC concept - front static

Honda has announced it’s working on new versions of its SUVs that draw on the company’s years of experience competing in off-road racing, including the iconic Baja 1000 rally. And it has given us a sneak peek of what to expect in the form of four concepts revealed at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon.   

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’re told the new Trail Line production models will incorporate technologies and expertise from the Japanese brand’s motorsport division HRC (Honda Racing Corporation), and feature more aggressive styling. 

Honda said: “Trail Line models will be designed to enable customers to feel the ‘joy of driving at the will of the driver’ in a broader range of driving environments.” Basically, if the roads near you are so pockmarked and uneven that a Civic Type R hot hatch is likely to scrape its front splitter, they’ll be ideal territory for the new Trail Line SUVs.

The four HRC Concept models presented in Tokyo, confusingly badged TrailSport, include meaner-looking versions of the Honda CR-V and ZR-V family SUVs – which you can save nearly £3,000 on with the Auto Express Buy A Car service – plus the Vezel and WR-V, which aren’t sold in the UK. 

Honda hasn’t disclosed what modifications it made to the standard cars to produce these concepts, but we can see they all now have skid plates built into their front bumpers, black cladding along the sides, new wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, a roof rack,  graphics and bright red trim like you might see on a Type R product.

Honda ZR-V HRC concept - front static

Honda has also yet to confirm when the first of the new Trail Line models will be launched, or if it will bring any to the UK. But given Brits’ love of SUVs and 4x4s, we’re hopeful. 

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Hot Honda Prelude Type R previewed by new Tokyo concept
Honda Prelude Type R concept - front static

Hot Honda Prelude Type R previewed by new Tokyo concept

The Honda Prelude has been given an extreme makeover at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon
News
9 Jan 2026
New Honda Civic Type R concept has us yearning for a UK comeback
Honda Civic Type R concept car - front

New Honda Civic Type R concept has us yearning for a UK comeback

New Honda Prelude S+ Shift technology is coming to the Civic
News
9 Jan 2026
New Toyota MR2 may have just been announced ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon
Toyota MR2 design render (watermarked)

New Toyota MR2 may have just been announced ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon

The long-awaited Toyota lightweight sports car could get the Gazoo Racing ‘GR MR2’ name
News
6 Jan 2026
Honda CR-V review
Honda CR-V front tracking

Honda CR-V review

Roomy, well-equipped and stuffed with safety technology, the Honda CR-V is a fine choice for families, albeit a pricey one
In-depth reviews
12 Nov 2025

Most Popular

Ford Puma is UK's best-selling car once again and Brits prove their love for petrol power
Ford Puma - front corner left turn

Ford Puma is UK's best-selling car once again and Brits prove their love for petrol power

More than 2,000,000 new cars were sold in the UK last year – the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic
News
6 Jan 2026
New Toyota MR2 may have just been announced ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon
Toyota MR2 design render (watermarked)

New Toyota MR2 may have just been announced ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon

The long-awaited Toyota lightweight sports car could get the Gazoo Racing ‘GR MR2’ name
News
6 Jan 2026
New Citroen Ami 2026 facelift review: quirky and fun, but limited in almost every way
Citroen Ami Buggy - action

New Citroen Ami 2026 facelift review: quirky and fun, but limited in almost every way

The updated Citroen Ami remains a fun car to drive, but is extremely compromised
Road tests
6 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content