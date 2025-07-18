Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Welcome the new year with a posh Audi A3 for just £282 a month

The Audi A3 offers a taste of the high life, but at a low price. It’s our Deal of the Day for January 2

By:Shane Wilkinson
2 Jan 2026
Audi A3 - front cornering
  • Upmarket appeal; quality-feeling interior
  • Sport trim has plenty of luxury features
  • Just £281.92 a month

Why not celebrate the new year in style by grabbing the keys to one of the poshest hatchbacks around? The Audi A3 offers plenty of kerb appeal, but at a very low price – as our latest Deal of the Day demonstrates.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can get your hands on one for just £281.92 a month right now, meaning a taste of the good life needn’t cost the earth.

This two-year deal from Carwow Leasey requires a £3,678.04 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Nudging this up to 8,000 will cost you less than a tenner extra a month, while the initial payment goes up by under £100.

You’ll be getting the entry-level Sport at this price, but as the A3 is a premium choice in the hatchback class, even this version is packed with luxury goodies.

Features include heated front seats, three-zone climate control, 17-inch alloys and LED headlights, plus there’s no shortage of tech – a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and 3D mapping are thrown in, along with Audi’s Park Assist with Parking System Plus. This clever tech removes the stress from parking, as it takes care of the process itself. 

Under the bonnet lies one of the Volkswagen Group’s excellent 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines. With 148bhp it’s a punchy powerplant, and is mated to a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox. It means the A3 Sportback 1.5 TFSI 150 Sport goes from 0-62mph in 8.4 seconds, and yet returns over 50mpg.

The classy and tasteful exterior looks are carried over to the interior. The A3 has a modern and attractive cabin, which is expensively finished and pretty spacious – back-seat passengers will have no complaints about room, as there’s space for a pair of six-footers, while the 380-litre boot capacity is very decent.   

Audi A3 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A3 page.

Check out the Audi A3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Deals on Audi A3 rivals

Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz A ClassCash £31,550
New Mercedes-Benz A Class

Configure now

BMW 1 Series

BMW 1 Series

New in-stock BMW 1 SeriesCash £29,513Avg. savings £3,472
New BMW 1 Series

Configure now

Cupra Leon

Cupra Leon

New in-stock Cupra LeonCash £25,322Avg. savings £7,802
New Cupra Leon

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Frontera EV for £120 a month might just be deal of the year
Vauxhall Frontera Electric UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Frontera EV for £120 a month might just be deal of the year

It may be the end of the year, but there are still amazing car deals to be had. The Vauxhall Frontera Electric is our Deal of the Day for December 31.
News
31 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: At just £145 a month, the Suzuki Swift is the cheapest petrol car around
Suzuki Swift - full front

Car Deal of the Day: At just £145 a month, the Suzuki Swift is the cheapest petrol car around

Charming, cheerful and cheap, the Suzuki Swift is our Deal of the Day for December 24
News
24 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: MG ZS at under £180 a month is a real wallet-pleaser
MG ZS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG ZS at under £180 a month is a real wallet-pleaser

There’s nothing fancy about the MG ZS, but that’s its charm. It’s also unbelievably cheap right now, and is our Deal of the Day for December 23.
News
23 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hot 422bhp Smart #1 Brabus could be driven home for £252 a month
Smart 1 Brabus - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Hot 422bhp Smart #1 Brabus could be driven home for £252 a month

The Smart #1 Brabus usefully combines potent power with high levels of practicality. It’s our Deal of the Day for December 22.
News
22 Dec 2025

Most Popular

What do car journalists drive? The cars our experts spent their own cash on
Auto Express team members standing with their own cars

What do car journalists drive? The cars our experts spent their own cash on

The Auto Express content team is fortunate enough to drive many cars on a regular basis. But that knowledge sometimes translates into unusual private …
Features
29 Dec 2025
Alpine might have finally delivered a premium French car that Brits will take seriously
Alpine A390 flag

Alpine might have finally delivered a premium French car that Brits will take seriously

Steve Walker thinks sports car brand Alpine could well solve the long-standing French premium car problem…  but by the back door
Opinion
1 Jan 2026
Tesla has lost its edge, but rival car brands could be made to fear it once again
Tesla comeback - opinion, header image

Tesla has lost its edge, but rival car brands could be made to fear it once again

News reporter Ellis Hyde believes Tesla is no longer a force to be reckoned with, but could be again
Opinion
30 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content