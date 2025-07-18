Car Deal of the Day: Welcome the new year with a posh Audi A3 for just £282 a month

Upmarket appeal; quality-feeling interior

Sport trim has plenty of luxury features

Just £281.92 a month

Why not celebrate the new year in style by grabbing the keys to one of the poshest hatchbacks around? The Audi A3 offers plenty of kerb appeal, but at a very low price – as our latest Deal of the Day demonstrates.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can get your hands on one for just £281.92 a month right now, meaning a taste of the good life needn’t cost the earth.

This two-year deal from Carwow Leasey requires a £3,678.04 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Nudging this up to 8,000 will cost you less than a tenner extra a month, while the initial payment goes up by under £100.

You’ll be getting the entry-level Sport at this price, but as the A3 is a premium choice in the hatchback class, even this version is packed with luxury goodies.

Features include heated front seats, three-zone climate control, 17-inch alloys and LED headlights, plus there’s no shortage of tech – a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and 3D mapping are thrown in, along with Audi’s Park Assist with Parking System Plus. This clever tech removes the stress from parking, as it takes care of the process itself.

Under the bonnet lies one of the Volkswagen Group’s excellent 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines. With 148bhp it’s a punchy powerplant, and is mated to a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox. It means the A3 Sportback 1.5 TFSI 150 Sport goes from 0-62mph in 8.4 seconds, and yet returns over 50mpg.

The classy and tasteful exterior looks are carried over to the interior. The A3 has a modern and attractive cabin, which is expensively finished and pretty spacious – back-seat passengers will have no complaints about room, as there’s space for a pair of six-footers, while the 380-litre boot capacity is very decent.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A3 page.

Check out the Audi A3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…