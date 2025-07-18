Car Deal of the Day: Posh but not pricey… Audi’s A3 is yours for a super-low £236 a month

Upmarket image, good to drive

Desirable S line trim

Only £236.30 a month

Audi’s A3 Sportback seemed like a steal for £282 a month when we featured it a few weeks ago, but now prices have fallen by a whopping £50 a month.

That means you can get the posh hatchback for just £236.30 a month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal, from Select Car Leasing, is for two years and has an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles, after an initial outlay of £3,189.60. Nudging this up to 8,000 miles a year won’t break the bank, either – it’s only £13 extra a month after an initial payment of £3,346.92.

The deal we featured earlier this month was for the entry-level Sport, but you’ll be moving up in the world here with the desirable S line.

So, on top of the Sport’s heated front seats, three-zone climate control and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and 3D mapping, there’s a sporty bodykit, sports suspension and multi-coloured ambient lighting.

Power comes from one of the Volkswagen Group’s 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines. With 148bhp, it’s a punchy performer, mated to slick S tronic gearbox. It’s quick and frugal – 0-62mph takes 8.1 seconds and it’ll return a claimed 51.4mpg.

The upmarket ambience is repeated inside, as the cabin is packed full with high-end tech and quality materials. It’s a roomy hatchback, too, with plenty of space in the rear and a generous 380-litre boot.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A3 page.

Check out the Audi A3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…