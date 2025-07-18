Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Posh but not pricey… Audi’s A3 is yours for a super-low £236 a month

The Audi A3 is a high-ranking hatchback, but this price would make you think otherwise. It’s our Deal of the Day for 30 January.

By:George Armitage
30 Jan 2026
Audi A3 - front cornering
  • Upmarket image, good to drive
  • Desirable S line trim
  • Only £236.30 a month

Audi’s A3 Sportback seemed like a steal for £282 a month when we featured it a few weeks ago, but now prices have fallen by a whopping £50 a month. 

That means you can get the posh hatchback for just £236.30 a month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal, from Select Car Leasing, is for two years and has an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles, after an initial outlay of £3,189.60. Nudging this up to 8,000 miles a year won’t break the bank, either – it’s only £13 extra a month after an initial payment of £3,346.92.

The deal we featured earlier this month was for the entry-level Sport, but you’ll be moving up in the world here with the desirable S line. 

So, on top of the Sport’s heated front seats, three-zone climate control and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and 3D mapping, there’s a sporty bodykit, sports suspension and multi-coloured ambient lighting. 

Power comes from one of the Volkswagen Group’s 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines. With 148bhp, it’s a punchy performer, mated to slick S tronic gearbox. It’s quick and frugal – 0-62mph takes 8.1 seconds and it’ll return a claimed 51.4mpg.

The upmarket ambience is repeated inside, as the cabin is packed full with high-end tech and quality materials. It’s a roomy hatchback, too, with plenty of space in the rear and a generous 380-litre boot.

Audi A3 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A3 page.

Deals on Audi A3 rivals

Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz A ClassCash £31,850
New Mercedes-Benz A Class

Configure now

BMW 1 Series

BMW 1 Series

New in-stock BMW 1 SeriesCash £28,882Avg. savings £4,680
New BMW 1 Series

Configure now

Cupra Leon

Cupra Leon

New in-stock Cupra LeonCash £25,322Avg. savings £7,802
New Cupra Leon

Configure now

Check out the Audi A3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Flashy Ford Capri for £256 a month will get the neighbours talking
Ford Capri - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Flashy Ford Capri for £256 a month will get the neighbours talking

Controversial name aside, the Ford Capri is a spacious and practical coupe-SUV that’s good to drive. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 January.
News
29 Jan 2026
Best car leasing deals 2026
Best leasing deals - header image

Best car leasing deals 2026

Getting your dream car can be expensive, but it needn’t be thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service
Best cars & vans
29 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Chery Tiggo 7 for £185 a month will make you bounce with joy
Chery Tiggo 7 - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Chery Tiggo 7 for £185 a month will make you bounce with joy

Chery is quickly finding its feet in the UK with decent models such as the Tiggo 7. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 January.
News
28 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Leapmotor B10 at £211 a month is no leap of faith
Leapmotor B10 on UK roads - front static

Car Deal of the Day: Leapmotor B10 at £211 a month is no leap of faith

Leapmotor is continuing its product launch with a small electric SUV called B10. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 January.
News
27 Jan 2026

Most Popular

The petrol hot hatch isn't dead yet! VW Golf GTI and R to live on
Volkswagen Golf GTI - front corner tracking, low

The petrol hot hatch isn't dead yet! VW Golf GTI and R to live on

Volkswagen is developing the EA888 2.0-litre turbo engine for new emissions regs, meaning new hot hatches are in the works
News
27 Jan 2026
Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…
Renault Duster - front

Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…

Posher inside and out and with more headroom, welcome to the upside down world of the Indian Duster
News
26 Jan 2026
Hyundai Santa Fe SUV brought back boxy, now it's getting a new look
Hyundai Santa Fe Facelift - front 3/4

Hyundai Santa Fe SUV brought back boxy, now it's getting a new look

Family-friendly seven-seat Hyundai Santa Fe SUV to get a fresh new look
News
27 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content